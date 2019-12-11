Neneh Cherry Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of 'Raw Like Sushi' With Remasters And Super Deluxe Box Sets





Preorder Raw Like Sushi here: https://nenehcherry.lnk.to/RLS30PR

Neneh Cherry RAW LIKE SUSHI 30TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION BOX SETS

3CD box set

CD 1 - Original album

Buffalo Stance

Manchild

Kisses On The Wind

Inna City Mamma

The Next Generation

Love Ghetto

Heart

Phoney Ladies

Outré Risqué Locomotive

So Here I Come

My Bitch



CD2 - extras

Buffalo Stance (Sukka Mix)

Buffalo Stance (Electro Ski Mix)











CD3 - extras

Inna City Mamma (Re-recorded Extended Version)

Inna City Mamma (Cold Blooded Remix)

Kisses On The Wind (12" Spanish Mix)

Kisses On The Wind (Dynamic Duo + Latin Rascals Mix)

Kisses On The Wind (Lovers Hip-Hop Extended Version)

The Next Generation (Rap One Mix)

The Next Generation (Sub-Woofer Mix)



3LP Vinyl box set

Disc 1 Original LP

Side One

Buffalo Stance 5:42



Kisses On The Wind 3:57

Inna City Mamma 4:50

The Next Generation 5:04

Side Two

Love Ghetto 4:27



Phoney Ladies 3:52

Outré Risqué Locomotive 5:04

So Here I Come 4:02

Disc 2 - extras

Side One



Buffalo Blues

Buffalo Stance (Sukka Mix)

Side Two

Buffalo Stance (Electro Ski Mix)

Buffalo Stance (Kevin Saunderson's Techno Stance Remix One)

Disc 3 - extras

Side One







Inna City Mamma (Re-recorded Extended Version)

Side Two

Inna City Mamma (Cold Blooded Remix)

Kisses On The Wind (Dynamic Duo + Latin Rascals Mix)

The Next Generation (Rap One Mix)



Part 1 - Original album

Buffalo Stance

Manchild

Kisses On The Wind

Inna City Mamma

The Next Generation

Love Ghetto

Heart

Phoney Ladies

Outré Risqué Locomotive

So Here I Come

My Bitch



Part 2 - extras

Buffalo Blues

Buffalo Stance (Sukka Mix)

Buffalo Stance (Electro Ski Mix)

Buffalo Stance (Kevin Saunderson's Techno Stance Remix One)











Part 3 - extras

Inna City Mamma (Re-recorded Extended Version)

Inna City Mamma (Cold Blooded Remix)

Kisses On The Wind (12" Spanish Mix)

Kisses On The Wind (Dynamic Duo + Latin Rascals Mix)

Kisses On The Wind (Lovers Hip-Hop Extended Version)

The Next Generation (Rap One Mix)

The Next Generation (Sub-Woofer Mix)



Raw Like Sushi 30th anniversary is released as a joint venture between UMC and Virgin Records. New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Virgin/UMe) Neneh Cherry continually draws inspiration from her surroundings. In the late '80s, she traversed between post-punk London nightlife and the burgeoning hip-hop movement in New York. Capturing these unique experiences, and also shaped by the influence of her musical family, she exploded onto the pop music landscape by closing out the '80s with her internationally acclaimed debut album, Raw Like Sushi. This melting pot of musical styles and streetwise lyrics that take on life and love with equal parts tenderness and toughness is set for a 30th Anniversary celebration befitting its global impact.has been remastered at London's Abbey Road Studios and will be released on January 31 in super deluxe format across 3CD and 3LP heavyweight vinyl box sets, as well as in special edition alternative gold vinyl and digital formats, and 1CD and 1LP formats. A limited-edition gold 1LP, plus signed prints with the first 500 preorders of 3CD and 3LP formats, will be available exclusively via uDiscover, Sound of Vinyl and recordstore.co.uk.To celebrate the announcement today, the 1989 Kevin Saunderson remix of "Buffalo Stance" is available as an instant grat now for those purchasing the album, and to buy and stream.Preorder Raw Like Sushi here: https://nenehcherry.lnk.to/RLS30PRThe box sets include a stunning 48-page 12x12 book packed full of iconic photos, new interviews, liner notes and memorabilia. The album features five of Neneh's biggest singles - including the worldwide smash hit single "Buffalo Stance" as well as hit singles "Manchild" produced by Massive Attack's Robert Del Naja, "Kisses On The Wind," " Heart " and "Inna City Mamma." It also features rare mixes of key tracks by Massive Attack, Arthur Baker, Smith N Mighty, and more.Since the release of Raw Like Sushi 30 years ago, Neneh Cherry has continued to define and redefine culture, style and music releasing five studio albums, including 2018's Broken Politics, produced by Four Tet, which was met with critical acclaim by the likes of The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, The Guardian and The FADER. Neneh went on to tour the album throughout the world in 2019 including her largest-ever headline shows in New York and Los Angeles, and festival performances at Glastonbury, Art Basel Miami, Primavera, Pitchfork Chicago and more, culminating in a stand out performance in September at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, proving her music and message are more relevant than ever.Neneh Cherry RAW LIKE SUSHI 30TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION BOX SETS3CD box setCD 1 - Original albumBuffalo StanceManchildKisses On The WindInna City MammaThe Next GenerationLove GhettoHeartPhoney LadiesOutré Risqué LocomotiveSo Here I ComeMy Bitch Heart (Demo Version)CD2 - extrasBuffalo Stance (Sukka Mix)Buffalo Stance (Electro Ski Mix) Manchild (Old School Mix) Manchild (Massive Attack Remix) Manchild (Massive Attack Bonus Beats) Manchild (Smith N Mighty Remix) Manchild (Smith N Mighty More Bass - Less Vocal Style)CD3 - extrasInna City Mamma (Re-recorded Extended Version)Inna City Mamma (Cold Blooded Remix)Kisses On The Wind (12" Spanish Mix)Kisses On The Wind (Dynamic Duo + Latin Rascals Mix)Kisses On The Wind (Lovers Hip-Hop Extended Version)The Next Generation (Rap One Mix)The Next Generation (Sub-Woofer Mix) Heart (Club Mix)3LP Vinyl box setDisc 1 Original LPSide OneBuffalo Stance 5:42 Manchild 3:51Kisses On The Wind 3:57Inna City Mamma 4:50The Next Generation 5:04Side TwoLove Ghetto 4:27 Heart 5:08Phoney Ladies 3:52Outré Risqué Locomotive 5:04So Here I Come 4:02Disc 2 - extrasSide One Heart (Demo Version)Buffalo BluesBuffalo Stance (Sukka Mix)Side TwoBuffalo Stance (Electro Ski Mix)Buffalo Stance (Kevin Saunderson's Techno Stance Remix One)Disc 3 - extrasSide One Manchild (Old School Mix) Manchild (Massive Attack Remix) Manchild (Smith N Mighty Remix)Inna City Mamma (Re-recorded Extended Version)Side TwoInna City Mamma (Cold Blooded Remix)Kisses On The Wind (Dynamic Duo + Latin Rascals Mix)The Next Generation (Rap One Mix) Digital box setPart 1 - Original albumBuffalo StanceManchildKisses On The WindInna City MammaThe Next GenerationLove GhettoHeartPhoney LadiesOutré Risqué LocomotiveSo Here I ComeMy Bitch Heart (Demo Version)Part 2 - extrasBuffalo BluesBuffalo Stance (Sukka Mix)Buffalo Stance (Electro Ski Mix)Buffalo Stance (Kevin Saunderson's Techno Stance Remix One) Manchild (Old School Mix) Manchild (Massive Attack Remix) Manchild (Massive Attack Bonus Beats) Manchild (Smith N Mighty Remix) Manchild (Smith N Mighty More Bass - Less Vocal Style)Part 3 - extrasInna City Mamma (Re-recorded Extended Version)Inna City Mamma (Cold Blooded Remix)Kisses On The Wind (12" Spanish Mix)Kisses On The Wind (Dynamic Duo + Latin Rascals Mix)Kisses On The Wind (Lovers Hip-Hop Extended Version)The Next Generation (Rap One Mix)The Next Generation (Sub-Woofer Mix) Heart (Club Mix)Raw Like Sushi 30th anniversary is released as a joint venture between UMC and Virgin Records.



