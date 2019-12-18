Stevie Nicks, Eric Church, Kings Of Leon, And Maren Morris To Perform At The 30th Anniversary Jas Labor Day Experience





For more information on Jazz Aspen Snowmass please contact the JAS Office at 970-920-4996 or visit www.jazzaspensnowmass.org. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jazz Aspen Snowmass (JAS), celebrating their 30th Anniversary in 2020, has just announced the initial line-up for the highly anticipated Labor Day Experience including headliners Stevie Nicks, Eric Church and Kings of Leon, along with Maren Morris, and additional acts to be announced at a later date. All four artists will be performing for the first time at JAS. Three-day Early Bird passes will go on-sale Friday, December 20 at 10am mst. Daily schedules will be announced at a later date.Widely known for her work as a member of Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks embarked on a successful solo career in the 1980s. With Fleetwood Mac, Nicks earned two Grammys including the 1977 Album of the Year for Rumours and has two recordings in the Grammy Hall of Fame: Rumours in 2003 and Fleetwood Mac in 2016. She has earned Grammy nominations for her solo work as well, including tracks such as "Edge of Seventeen" and "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" with Tom Petty. In 2019 Nicks was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.Three-time Country Music Association and six-time Academy of Country Music Award winner Eric Church released his highly-anticipated album Desperate Man atop the Billboard Country Albums chart in late 2018, earning praise as one of the year's top albums. Rolling Stone describes it as "classic Church: expertly crafted and country-radio-friendly, while also pushing boundaries in a way that sounds natural and unforced." Church returned to the road in 2018 for his critically-acclaimed Double Down Tour, with back-to-back nights of two unique shows giving fans 6+ hours of his iconic music in each city.Since their debut in 2003, Kings of Leon have released seven albums and sold over 21 million albums and over 38 million singles worldwide. The multi-platinum selling band has had five singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, all seven of their studio albums on Billboard's 200 list and five singles that reached #1 on Modern Rock radio. In addition, they have had seven Grammy nominations, four Grammy Award wins, three NME Awards, two Brit Awards and one Juno Award.Singer/songwriter, 10-time Grammy nominee and 20-time Country Music Award nominee, Maren Morris has quickly established herself with vocal stylings that reflect her country, folk and pop influences. Armed with sheer talent, honest lyrics and a completely magnetic presence, in 2016 Morris released her debut album HERO which entered the Billboard Country charts at #1 in just one week. That year she was awarded the CMA Award for New Artist of the Year and a Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance for her single "My Church." Morris' latest album, GIRL earned her 8 CMA nominations in 2019 including a win for Album of the Year."It's a thrill to be able to celebrate our 30th Anniversary Season kick-off by announcing four great artists making their JAS debuts in 2020," says JAS President/Founder Jim Horowitz. "The event's momentum coming off last year's epic shows from Sting & John Mayer, among others, is at an all-time high!"Passes can be purchased at 866-JAS-TIXX (527-8499) or www.jazzaspensnowmass.org. JAS Labor Day tickets will no longer be available for sale at the Belly Up box office. In addition to the 3-day general admission pass, JAS will also be selling the 3-Day Deck Pass which includes complimentary grille fare, private restrooms and a private bar with complimentary beer, wine and a daily cocktail. All sales are based on availability, with an increase in prices later this winter.Donor (VIP) 3-day passes will also be available on Friday at www.jazzaspensnowmass.org or by calling 970.920.4996. Donor passes include parking options, afternoon grille fare, live cooking stations, gourmet dinner and dessert, premium open bars and a substantial tax-deduction. JAS is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization that has contributed over $7.5 million to music education programs since 1996.For more information on Jazz Aspen Snowmass please contact the JAS Office at 970-920-4996 or visit www.jazzaspensnowmass.org.



