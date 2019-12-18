Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Latin 18/12/2019

Amassing Several Million Spotify Streams, Rodrigo Leao Releases Dreamy New Single

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rodrigo Leao may not be a name you are familiar with but in his native Portugal he is one of the giants of the music scene. His latest project is set to change that, with the first release from his new album introducing an artist who is both innovative, daring and spiritual. A Bailarina demonstrates not only Rodrigo's deft expertise of neo-classical techniques but also such unusual ingredients as a lyric sung by his daughter in a completely made-up language. An ingenious lullaby for the 21st century, A Bailarina will be followed by the BMG International worldwide release of Rodrigo's new album, O Método, released in February 2020.

Firstly gaining fame as keyboardist in the hugely successful band, Madredeus (amassing over 3 million album sales worldwide), he has since forged a solo career which has seen him perform with such innovative artists as Portishead's Beth Gibbons; The Divine Comedy's Neil Hannon; Tindersticks' Stuart Staples, not to mention Ryuichi Sakamoto and Ludovico Einaudi and composing three major film soundtracks. His latest project is O Método (trans. The Method), already being spoken about as the pinnacle of his output so far, an album which sees him takes his minimalist, ethereal soundscapes to new frontiers, both comforting and challenging the listener with questions which don't necessarily have answers.

