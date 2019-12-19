Color Quest AR Children's Healthcare App Passes 1 Million Downloads





Led by Chairman and former Secretary of Health and Human Services, Governor Tommy Thompson, Stayhealthy's mission has been focused on successfully addressing the growing epidemic of diseases that are linked directly to excess body fat such as many cancers, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Stayhealthy's popular Color Quest AR app, which is dedicated to educating and engaging children about their health using augmented reality, coloring, and health facts, has just passed the one million download mark. The Snack Town All-Stars, a band made up of characters from the world of Color Quest, has hit the charts at number 5 on Apple Music's Children's Christmas Playlist with their latest release, "The Healthy Holiday Mashup"."We're thrilled to see the All Stars rising to become a leader in children's music and entertainment," stated Paul Ring, President of Stayhealthy Music and Entertainment. "Being recognized by Apple Music and added to their Christmas Children's Playlist is very rewarding when we're in the classic company of Raffi, Baby Shark, Alvin and the Chipmunks, Frozen, and White Christmas. The best part of all is knowing that kids will be celebrating the holidays by staying active and singing along with songs about healthy foods.""It's been great to see how the Color Quest brand and the Snack Town All-Stars character set are growing. It's amazing enough that the Color Quest YouTube video has over 29 million views, but we're especially proud that the app has received 5 star reviews from Apple's Educational App Store and has been the number one trending education app in Google Play," said John Collins, Stayhealthy's CEO. "Now with the app passing one million downloads, it really sends the message that parents and children are welcoming the opportunity to learn about health and nutrition at the same time they're having fun."The Snack Town All-Stars' new release, "The Healthy Holiday Mashup", features a medley of the most popular holiday songs with fun messaging about health throughout. The track is the latest in Stayhealthy Music and Entertainment's music and dance videos for children that combine active engagement and education about healthy lifestyles. The band's first release, "The Stayhealthy Shake", which has over 700,000 views on YouTube (and with the Holiday Mashup now has over 100,000 streams), was developed to meet the company's ongoing mission of encouraging children to be more active.Stayhealthy Music and Entertainment was founded by Stayhealthy, Inc., a company dedicated to innovating new ways of engaging, educating and empowering people about their personal health and wellness. The new company has recently signed with Universal Music Group on worldwide distribution for its children's music.About Stayhealthy, Inc.Founded in 1995, Stayhealthy Inc. is a healthcare technology company that has brought together the most advanced tools to measure, track, and change the health and wellness status of millions of users. Over the decades, Stayhealthy has learned what doesn't work in healthcare, and as a result, has identified engagement, education and retention as its core strategic initiatives. Stayhealthy is now launching a mobile platform with apps based on highly accurate, clinically valid screening tools delivered with patented augmented reality technology.Led by Chairman and former Secretary of Health and Human Services, Governor Tommy Thompson, Stayhealthy's mission has been focused on successfully addressing the growing epidemic of diseases that are linked directly to excess body fat such as many cancers, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.



