Lyric Video: Love In My Heart By Omosefe

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PH1v910dFFM New York, NY (Top40 Charts) From Nigeria to Italy to America, Omosefe has found himself frustrated by the negativity from both political and religious leaders and has resolved to bring people together in a two-pronged attack - both with his music and his art. As a music producer, singer-songwriter, and a "figurative artist" he seeks to show not what divides us as cultures and communities but what unites us, bringing elements from across his travels to both artforms.Having been raised in Nigeria, it was in Italy whilst as a student of architecture that Omosefe first began to demonstrate his musical abilities, playing in bands alongside such national luminaries as Fiorella Manoia and Mia Martini but always feeling that his own vocal style needed perfecting. It wasn't until his move to Chicago and a fruitless attempt to recruit a vocalist for his material that he found he had now developed a singing voice which perfectly fit his material, which ranged from Afro-pop inflected melodies through to more expansive rock sounds which featured elements from the likes of U2 and Depeche Mode.Alongside his music, Omosefe has also developed a painting style based on the use of symbols and iconography - much like Ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics. Through the use of simple shapes and symbols, all committed to canvas with acrylic, Omosefe sets out to show that whatever our backgrounds, we all are fundamentally made of the same simple connective traits. Alongside the forthcoming album, Why Pretend, to be released early in 2020, the spirituality and positivity of Omosefe can be experienced throughout his work as he continues to inspire others, whatever differences that may appear to be on the surface.Twitter: https://twitter.com/omosefe60169Website: https://omosefe.com/Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PH1v910dFFM



