Kali Uchis Unveils New Music Video For "Solita"

The track is the first new music from Uchis since the 2018 release of her universally acclaimed debut album Isolation on Virgin / Interscope Records. In the months since, Uchis has toured the world over, with much-lauded sets headlining Tropicalia and at Primavera Sound, Coachella, Governors Ball, Lovebox, Lollapalooza and many more.



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-and Latin Grammy-nominated artist Kali Uchis unveils music video for new track " Solita "! The video is directed by Amber Grace Johnson and was shot in Los Angeles. Solita " is Uchis' first bilingual single and was produced by Tainy, Sevn Thomas and Jahaan Sweet. This release marks the first new music from Uchis since the 2018 release of her massively acclaimed debut album Isolation on Interscope Records.




