News
Latin 21/12/2019

Kali Uchis Unveils New Music Video For "Solita"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-and Latin Grammy-nominated artist Kali Uchis unveils music video for new track "Solita"! The video is directed by Amber Grace Johnson and was shot in Los Angeles.

"Solita" is Uchis' first bilingual single and was produced by Tainy, Sevn Thomas and Jahaan Sweet. This release marks the first new music from Uchis since the 2018 release of her massively acclaimed debut album Isolation on Interscope Records.

The track is the first new music from Uchis since the 2018 release of her universally acclaimed debut album Isolation on Virgin / Interscope Records. In the months since, Uchis has toured the world over, with much-lauded sets headlining Tropicalia and at Primavera Sound, Coachella, Governors Ball, Lovebox, Lollapalooza and many more.

Raised between Virginia and her parents' native Colombia, Kali Uchis rose to prominence with her project Por Vida in 2015. Uchis' debut album, Isolation, received widespread critical acclaim and was named to Best of 2018 lists by Guardian, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, NME and many more. Uchis has collaborated and shared stages with Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Juanes, Diplo, Major Lazer, Tyler, The Creator, Daniel Caesar, Bootsy Collins, Snoop Dogg, Kaytranada, Leon Bridges and more.






