Ice Nine Kills Gift Fans With Free Retro Video Game "Merry Axe-Mas"





Along with the game, ICE NINE KILLS have recorded exclusive messages and specials deals for their dedicated fans to receive as they join Saint Nick through each level- whether it's jumping from chimney to chimney dropping sacks of decapitated heads in Santa's Forgiveness (Level 1), attacking sled riders in Santa's Forest (Level 2) or taking out carolers whack-a-mole style in Silence The Sinners (Level 3).

Play Merry Axe-Mas here: iceninekills.com/merryaxemas



ICE NINE KILLS spent the majority of 2019 on headlining runs including "THE SILVER SCREAM World Tour" and SIRIUSXM OCTANE PRESENTS' "THE OCTANE ACCELERATOR TOUR"-the latter of which moved over 26,400 tickets, with the majority of shows sold-out. The band also hosted special performances curated to the horror community, including an acoustic set at the infamous Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, and opening at Screamfest LA sold-out screenings for various horror films of which their songs draw influence.



2019 saw ICE NINE KILLS make career history as their hit single "A Grave Mistake" landed in the Top 10 Active



Ending the year with inclusions in high-profile industry lists-including "A Grave Mistake" placing at #40 on Billboard's Top 50 Mainstream Rock Songs and "



Sat 2/1 - 2/6 New Orleans, LA Shiprocked Cruise

Sun 2/16 Barcelona, ES Razzmatazz *

Thu 2/20 Milan, IT Alcatraz *

Fri 2/21 Zurich, CH Halle 62 *

Sat 2/22 Offenbach, DE Stadhalle *

Mon 2/24 Munich, DE Zenith *

Tue 2/25 Wien, AT Gasometer *

Fri 2/28 Thessaloniki, GR Princpal Club Theatre *

Sat 2/1 Athens, GR Piraeus Academy 117 *

Mon 3/2 Sofia, BG Universiada Hall *

Tue 3/3 Bucharest, RO Arenele Romane *

Wed 3/4 Budapest, HU Papp Laszlo Budpaest Sportarena *

Fri 3/6 Bratislava Iii, SL Eurovia

Sat 3/7 Poznan, PL MTP2 *

Mon 3/9 Berlin, DE Verti

Tue 3/10 Hannover, DE Swiss Life Hall *

Wed 3/11 Leizpig, DE Haus Auensse *

Fri 3/13 Paris, FR La Villette *

Sat 3/14 Tilburg, NL 013 Poppodium *

Mon 3/16 Dusseldorf, DE Mitsubushi Electric Halle *

Tue 3/17 Hamburg, DE Barclaycard

Wed 3/18 Copenhagen, DK Vega *

Wed 4/8 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center &

Fri 4/10 Duluth, GA Infinite

Sat 4/11 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheater &

Mon 4/13 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center &

Tue 4/14 Ft. Worth, TX Dickies

Thu 4/16 Houston, TX Toyota Center &

Sat 4/18 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort

Sun 4/19 San Diego, CA Viejas

Tue 4/21 Los Angeles, CA The Forum &

Thu 4/23 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome &

Sat 4/25 Portland, OR Veteran Memorial Coliseum &

Mon 4/27 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre &

Wed 4/29 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center &

Fri 5/1 Concord, SC Epicenter Festival

Sun 5/3 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms

Tue 5/5 Worcester, MA DCU Center &

Wed 5/6 Newark, NJ Prudential Center &

Fri 5/8 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center &

Tue 5/12 Detroit, MI Little Ceasars

Thu 5/14 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Center &

Fri 5/15 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion &

Sat 5/16 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple Festival

Sun 5/17 Nashville, TN Bridgestone

Tue 5/19 Rosemont, IL Allstate

Wed 5/20 St. Paul, MN Xcel

Sat 5/23-24 Leeds/Hatfield, UK SlamDunk Festival

Wed 5/27 Kyiv, UA Bel etage Concert Club

