Neo-Classical Youtube Sensation Tells Secret Of Hypnotic Single

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Though it may not be the type of music that everyone puts at the top of their go-to playlist, it is hard to believe that classical music doesn't instigate a connection with every listener. Whether that association be sadness, contentment, anger or euphoria, the emotive qualities of classical music are inevitable - whatever the preferred genre.



Recorded by placing felt between the hammers and the strings of the piano, American composer Gavin Luke's latest single 'In Search Of Home' has an atmospheric delicacy that immediately whisks you to a blissful, sleep-like state.



With many of his releases recorded on his Grandmother's Steinway piano, Gavin's music has a clear authentic touch;



"I think the story of recording my music on my Grandmother's 1925 Steinway might be interesting. She was a piano teacher and quite a talented classical pianist. She died before I was born though so I never knew her. But the piano has been passed down through various members of our family before it was given to me. I like to think that somewhere in the cosmos she is listening."



Since 2010, Gavin has divided his time between composing his own pieces and composing music for visual media. In 2016, he released four albums and two singles, with the track Delicate Transitions gaining over 25 million plays on Spotify. 2017 and 2018 saw the release of several EPs and singles and his music has now been heard several billion times on YouTube.



