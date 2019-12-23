Mosey (Solo Project Of Dan Pawlovich- Panic! At The Disco, Valencia) Releases New Holiday Single "If Christmas Didn't Exist"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Know Hope Records Donating all proceeds from sales on Bandcamp to charity. It's been a long time since you've heard from Mosey. The wait is over, though! Today Mosey, the solo project of Dan Pawlovich (Panic! At The Disco, Valencia), shares a brand new single, "If Christmas Didn't Exist." You can listen to the track now via your preferred streaming/download service.

Listen here: https://orcd.co/vj7nnrx.



The track is the first new music from Mosey since 2017 when the band contributed their single "So They Say" as part of Know Hope Records' charity compilation Solidarity In Sound. In 2016 Know Hope Records reissued the band's 2013 debut album The Way We Remember It.



Of the track, Pawlovich shared:

"I'm lucky this holiday season to have a lot of positivity in my life. And yet, the world around us feels tumultuous, and it's not always easy to stay positive. I remember times when the holidays turned the volume way-up on losses that I'd experienced, and they were the hardest times ever. "If Christmas Didn't Exist" is a shout-out to anyone who may feel left out or low this time of year. And to our planet that needs our care more than ever. And to those who can separate the shop til you drop mentality with the true spirit of giving. And to my mom and dad who had some close calls recently. Happy Holidays—really I mean it."



"If Christmas Didn't Exist" was mixed by Joe Reinhart (of Hop Along) at The Headroom, mixed by Ryan Schwabe, and features artwork from Brendan Walter. The track also features additional vocals from Maya Tuttle.



While there are no dates to announce as of yet, you can expect more new music from Mosey in 2020.

From everyone at KHR, we wish you the happiest of holiday seasons!

https://www.facebook.com/moseyrock

www.knowhoperecords.com



