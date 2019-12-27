"Top 10 Time-Lapse Movies Of The Decade" Illustrate The Magic Of Nature And Humankind





Today, recipients were named to an exclusive list of the Top 10 Time-Lapse Movies of the Decade. The list features memorable time-lapse productions that effectively capture a period in time of an event that occurred between 2010 and 2019. The chosen videos cover a wide array of subjects, from historic landmarks to explorations of worlds less traveled.



Presented by EarthCam, the leader in webcam technology and content, the Top 10 Time-Lapse Movies of the Decade illustrates the ability of time-lapse productions to serve as reliable witnesses to events worldwide. The judging criteria covered subject matter, image quality, view count/popularity and editing.



"Time-lapse is one of the earliest illusions of cinematography that combines technology and our perceptions of reality to create art," said Brian Cury, President and Founder of EarthCam. "These 10 short videos challenge the notion of time — our most valuable resource — to illustrate the magic of nature and humankind in a thoughtful, entertaining time capsule."



9/11 Memorial Museum Tribute (2014)

This commemorative time-lapse honors the victims of 9/11 and is dedicated to their families and friends with special gratitude to the first responders and the steadfast construction teams.



All Alone in the Night - Earth from the International Space Station (2011)

Visit the Final Frontier in this time-lapse sequence taken on the International Space Station (ISS) via NASA. It includes some spectacular



Louvre Abu Dhabi (2017)

Witness an architectural masterpiece being constructed with this 4K time-lapse that curates the imagery of the entire eight-year construction process from start to finish in less than three minutes.



Minnesota Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium (2016)

The construction of the Minnesota Vikings home clearly illustrates the effort required to design a modern day "megastadium" that recalls grand sports structures like the Coliseum in Rome.



Panama Canal Expansion (2016)

The Panama Canal Expansion continues telling the history of a man-made structure that began in 1881 and is considered one of the largest and most difficult engineering projects ever undertaken.



Portrait of Lotte - 0 to 20 years old (2019)

See Lotte Hofmeester from the Netherlands (Utrecht) become 20 years old in this movie. Dutch artist and filmmaker



Salamander Grows From a Single Cell (2019)

Witness the evolution of a salamander from fertilization to hatching in this mesmerizing educational six-minute time-lapse.



San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge (2013)

View more than 42,000 hours of construction in just four minutes with this official time-lapse movie of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.



Statue of

Watch this 4K construction time-lapse movie highlighting progress for the new museum on



World Trade Center (2015)

This New York City landmark is seen rising from the tragic ashes of the



Go here to view a compilation video or view the entire list at https://www.earthcam.com/top10/.



