News
Pop / Rock 03/01/2020

Lauv Releases Track "Changes" Reflecting On The Past Year

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lauv releases new track and video for "Changes." After teasing a snippet of the song on his socials last week, the track is timely for those reflecting on the past year and resolving new changes in the year ahead.

The song is off Lauv's 21-track debut album, ~how i'm feeling~, set for release on March 6, 2020.
Lauv said on the track, "I wrote 'Changes' about being at a point in my life where it just wasn't working for me anymore. I wasn't happy with myself, with the way I was living, and I felt like I needed to grow and evolve. It's one of my most personal songs, and a massive favorite from the album."

This fall, Lauv released the collaboration with LANY, "Mean It" and announced the March release date for his debut album ~how i'm feeling~. The video for "Sims" directed by Phillip Lopez (Kygo, Selena Gomez, Liam Payne) serves as the proper visual introduction of the "Little Lauv" characters that adorn his debut album artwork for ~how i'm feeling~and make up Lauv's "one man boyband."
In October, Lauv was also featured on the remix of BTS' "Make It Right (feat. Lauv)".






