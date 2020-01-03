Portishead/Massive Attack's Cameron McVey's Teams Up With Oli Rose & The Lion King's MDU On Stunning New Project 'Blessed Is Ruby'





When not the catalyst for Blessed Is Ruby, Oli works for leading digital agency Be-Hookd whose clients include Take That, The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Blessed Is Ruby writer, producer Oli Rose has teamed up with South African artist, and one of the stars of the theatre production of The Lion King, Mduduzi Nqubezelo (known as MDU), to create a powerful and emotionally uplifting blend of their two musical worlds. The song 'You've Come So Far' represents the importance of positive thinking, encouragement, and gratitude - all of which are key to reaching true alignment and spiritual wellbeing in one's self.Oli Rose, the creator of Blessed Is Ruby, has spent the last decade being surrounded by both new and veterinary musical talent. After graduating from Westminster University, he was discovered, picked up and mentored by the legendary producer Cameron Mcvey (Massive Attack, Portishead, Neneh Cherry), then subsequently being taken under the wing of prolific A&R man Felix Howard (Amy Winehouse, Sia), Oli has worked with an extensive range of artists in many different capacities, from artist development, writing and production, live show bookings, and social media consultancy.Blessed Is Ruby, as an identity, is now accumulating a variety of Oli's experience into a unique platform for combining discovery, storytelling, and original releases.When not the catalyst for Blessed Is Ruby, Oli works for leading digital agency Be-Hookd whose clients include Take That, The Script and Nina Nesbitt. Be-Hookd introduced Oli Rose to Here & Now Recordings.



