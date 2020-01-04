Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Movies 04/01/2020

Disney Channel Original Movie "Zombies 2" Soundtrack Is Available For Pre-Order Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Walt Disney Records is set to release the soundtrack for the Disney Channel Original Movie "ZOMBIES 2," the sequel to the #1 cable TV telecast of 2018 with Kids and Girls 6-11 and Tweens and Girls 9-14. Featuring original songs performed by the cast, the soundtrack will be available on Friday, February 14, in conjunction with the movie's premiere on Disney Channel (8:00 p.m. EST/PST) and DisneyNOW.

The "ZOMBIES 2" music spans the cheerleaders' Pop beats, the zombies' hip-hop flow, and the werewolves' world beat style in nine original songs and one reprise of the "Zombies" hit "Someday." Four songs were written by Rock Mafia (the team that wrote and produced the hit "Queen of Mean" for "Descendants 3"). The first single and companion music video, "We Got This," co-written and produced by Mitch Allan ("Descendants 2") are available now. "The New Kid in Town" performed by Baby Ariel will be available January 31. The score was composed by George S. Clinton ("ZOMBIES") and Amit May Cohen ("Wrestling Za'atari" documentary).
The "ZOMBIES 2" soundtrack, set for release from Walt Disney Records on February 14, 2020, is now available for physical and digital pre-order.

"ZOMBIES 2" track list:
1. "We Got This" - Performed by Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Kylee Russell, Trevor Tordjman, Carla Jeffery, Emilia McCarthy, Jasmine Renée Thomas, James Godfrey and Noah Zulfikar
2. "We Own the Night" - Performed by Chandler Kinney, Pearce Joza and Baby Ariel
3. "Like the Zombies Do" - Performed by Milo Manheim, Kylee Russell, Chandler Kinney, Pearce Joza and Baby Ariel
4. "Gotta Find Where I Belong" - Performed by Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly
5. "Call to the Wild" - Performed by Meg Donnelly, Chandler Kinney and Pearce Joza
6. "I'm Winning" - Performed by Milo Manheim, Kylee Russell, Trevor Tordjman, Emilia McCarthy, Jasmine Renée Thomas and Noah Zulfikar
7. "Flesh & Bone" - Performed by Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Kylee Russell, Carla Jeffery, Chandler Kinney, Pearce Joza and Baby Ariel
8. "One for All" - Performed by Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Kylee Russell, Trevor Tordjman, Carla Jeffery, Chandler Kinney, Pearce Joza, Baby Ariel, Emilia McCarthy, Jasmine Renée Thomas and Noah Zulfikar
9. "Someday" (Reprise) - Performed by Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly
10. "The New Kid in Town" - Performed by Baby Ariel

Set in the newly united town of Seabrook, "ZOMBIES 2" resumes the story as cheerleader Addison and zombie football player Zed are readying for Seabrook High's Prawn, the school's supersized prom. But when a group of mysterious teenage werewolves, led by Willa, Wyatt and Wynter, unexpectedly arrive IN SEARCH OF an ancient life source buried somewhere in Seabrook, a fearful city council reenacts Seabrook's anti-monster laws MAKING IT impossible for Zed and Addison to attend Prawn together. Determined to keep their plan to be the first zombie/cheerleader couple to go to the prom, Zed runs for school president against cheer captain, Bucky, in order to change the rules. While Zed launches into his campaign, Addison is drawn into the werewolves' circle sensing this might be where she finally fits in. Fearing he might lose Addison to the werewolf pack, Zed sabotages Addison's effort to find out if she really belongs amongst them. When his deception is revealed and Addison confronts the truth about her identity, zombies, cheerleaders and werewolves all discover the real meaning of community and acceptance.

"ZOMBIES 2" star's Milo Manheim (ABC's "Dancing with the Stars") and actress/recording artist Meg Donnelly (ABC's "American Housewife"), reprising their singing/dancing/acting roles as star-crossed couple Zed and Addison, whose endearing love story illustrates that being your best self is the truest way to find happiness and belonging.

Also reprising their roles are Trevor Tordjman as Bucky, Kylee Russell as Eliza, Carla Jeffery as Bree, James Godfrey as Bonzo and Kingston Foster as Zoey. Joining the cast are Chandler Kinney as Willa, Pearce Joza as Wyatt and Ariel Martin (Baby Ariel) as Wynter.

The "ZOMBIES 2" soundtrack will be available wherever music is sold on February 14.






