"David Byrne's American Utopia On Broadway" Original Cast Recording Now On Vinyl

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The cast album for the critically acclaimed Broadway production of David Byrne's American Utopia, with music and lyrics by David Byrne, is now available in a double-vinyl edition, following its digital and CD release late last year. To pick up a copy, head to your local record store, the Nonesuch Store, Amazon, and iTunes, and hear it now on Apple Music, Spotify, and other digital service providers."Dazzling, rapturous and jubilant," exclaims the New York Times of the show. "Byrne puts the central tenet of making contact with a world outside your mind into dynamic, sensory practice onstage." "Gorgeously designed, deliciously fun," says the New Yorker, "backed by a rangy, versatile, exuberant band ... Most important, the songs sound great." "Astonishing," raves Hollywood Reporter. "A knockout celebration of music, dance and song. Pure bliss." "A heady swirl of hope for our anxious times," says Rolling Stone. "The concert-theater-dance spectacle finds solace in human connections … a tonic for our tumultuous times..."American Utopia began as an album, also released by Nonesuch, which received a Grammy nomination and was the first by Byrne to reach #1 on the Album Chart; it was also his first to reach the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart. The concert tour in support of American Utopia, which inspired the Broadway show, included songs from the new album along with music from Talking Heads and Byrne's solo career. Byrne and the ensemble performed more than 150 dates in twenty-seven countries over nine months. The British publication NME said it "may just be the best live show of all time." David Byrne's American Utopia features David Byrne with Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III; Davi Viera also performs on the album. The show's design team includes Rob Sinclair (lighting) and Pete Keppler (sound). Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are Musical Directors. Choreography and Musical Staging is by Annie-B Parson. Alex Timbers serves as Production Consultant. Fresh off a pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre, David Byrne's American Utopia began performances on October 4 at the intimate Hudson Theatre on Broadway, celebrated opening night on October 20, and runs through February 16, 2020. More information and tickets are available here. David Byrne's American Utopia is the once-in-a-lifetime Broadway event that delivers "an experience unlike anything else" (Billboard) and marks a major cultural milestone in the worlds of music and theater. David Byrne shares the spotlight with a diverse ensemble of eleven musical artists from around the globe to deliver "a marvel of staging and motion" (Chicago Tribune) that's a "thought-provoking example of the power of live music" (Forbes).



