News
Movies 06/01/2020

Doobie Brothers Legend Michael McDonald And Soul Standout Brian Owens Appear In The Second Episode Of "Sanborn Sessions"

Doobie Brothers Legend Michael McDonald And Soul Standout Brian Owens Appear In The Second Episode Of "Sanborn Sessions"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sanborn Sessions, the digital music show from Grammy award winning musician David Sanborn and pro audio retailer Sweetwater, continues with its second session that has been released today on YouTube.

In the show, filmed at his home studio in New York, Dave Sanborn welcomes soul standouts from two generations - Doobie Brothers legend and Grammy-winning songwriter Michael McDonald and celebrated soul singer Brian Owens.

The session brims with St. Louis sound and honest conversation that edifies the viewer on the music making process. Sanborn Sessions' second episode appears just weeks before McDonald will regroup with The Doobie Brothers and embark on a nationwide 50th anniversary tour. Sanborn, McDonald and Owens collaborate on a number of tracks in this installment including "Minute By Minute" and "A Change Is Gonna Come."

The first episode of Sanborn Sessions premiered in December of last year and featured Kandace Springs. With his new show, the holder of eight Gold albums and one Platinum continues to explore the essence of music through candid conversation and free-flowing studio performances.

The first season of Sanborn Sessions features a total of eight artists and six sessions. In addition to McDonald, Owens and Springs, Sanborn welcomes such accomplished artists as Terrace Martin, Bob James, Jonatha Brooke, Charlie Hunter and Cyriille Aimee. Episodes can be viewed at sanbornsessions.com, as well as on the Sanborn Sessions YouTube channel.






