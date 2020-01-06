Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 06/01/2020

Caley Kenny Teams Up With Syris For Electronic Pop Single 'Better Off'

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Up-and-coming singer/songwriter Caley Kenny teams up with Syris to deliver an uplifting, anthemic, and powerful electronic pop single 'Better Off'. The melodic electronic/trap single features a driving trap beat, a powerful bassline, and an intimate vocal performance by Caley Kenny. The powerful chords and melody featured throughout the track add a unique uplifting vibe paired with Caley's angelic vocals. The arrangement of 'Better Off' is unique and different from that of other electronic and pop productions giving Caley's voice another level of energy. Moreover, the single spotlights the artist's vocal abilities. Undoubtedly, the single has the ability to impact the listener as it contains a unique style and sound that gives the track an identity. The powerful production of the single and the grasping storytelling will take the listener into a musical journey. The track has the ability to resonate with any electronic/pop aficionado as it has every element to be catchy, memorable, and impactful.

About Caley Kenny
Caley Kenny is an emerging artist ready to break through the scene with a unique twist to popular music. Originating from Orinda, California, Caley Kenny has aspired to become a lung-full of fresh air in a saturated music scene. Inspired by the likes of Etta James, Billie Holiday, and Amy Winehouse, Caley seeks to create music that blends jazz, soul, hip hop, and oldies all into one. Moreover, her sound strives to become timeless and artistic. Caley Kenny is set to cement herself in the music scene with a unique style and sound that will differentiate her from generic pop artists. Undoubtedly, she is an artist to keep an eye on and ear out for.






Most read news of the week
Ava Max Releases 'On Somebody'
Game Zero Unleashes 'W.A.R. - We Are Right' Album Cover, Tracklist & Release Date
Mariah Carey Is First Ranked Artist On Hot 100 In Four Decades!
DJ Snake Releases Star-Studded Remix Of Hit Single "Loco Contigo" With J Balvin & Ozuna Ft. Nicky Jam, Natti Natasha, Darell & Sech
Toronto Rapper Killy Shares "Evil Eye" Music Video
Caliyork Releases New Music Video For "Ride"
Are These The Hottest Poker Stars' Female Ambassadors?
Prime Sinister & Leaf Dog Present 'Ulysses', The Fourth Single From Prime Sinister's Second Album 'Patient Zero'
Portishead/Massive Attack's Cameron McVey's Teams Up With Oli Rose & The Lion King's MDU On Stunning New Project 'Blessed Is Ruby'
Darkoo 'Gangsta' (Remixes) Out Now!
Sister Trio Joseph Ring In 2020 With Shimmering Visual For "NYE" Single
Lauren Alaina To Perform On Fox's New Year's Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square
Hot Country Knights Signs Worldwide Recording Contract With Universal Music Group Nashville
TR/ST Playing Special "Substance NYE 2020" La Performance
Whyte Horses Drops New Single From Forthcoming Album




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0301139 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0073220729827881 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how