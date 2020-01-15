Queen Confirms Track List For Special Fan-Voted Album "Greatest Hits In Japan"



AUDIO: Taken from the album "THE WORKS" (1984) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As part of their massively-successful global tour, titled "Rhapsody Tour", Queen Adam Lambert return to Japan in January 2020. To mark the much-anticipated tour of the Land of the Rising Sun, "Greatest Hits in Japan", a special compilation album featuring Top 12 classic Queen songs voted by Japanese fans, is set to be released on 15th January in 2020.The voting took place through an online form via a special section on Queen Official Site in Japan www.universal-music.co.jp/queen from Wednesday 6th to Monday 25th November 2019, where, as a general rule, fans residing in the country were invited to cast their votes for their favourite song by Queen off their 15 original studio albums under the one-person-one-vote principle. All participants were required to make a hard decision to choose only one song to vote for from the great list of 172 tracks in total.The response was overwhelming, and we would like to thank all the 11,988 voters who helped to compile the special album. The top-voted 12 songs will now comprise the final tracklisting for the album, which can truly be called "the definitive collection of Queen as selected by Japanese fans".After tallying all the votes, the top 40 fan-voted tracks are as follows:Somebody To Love: 1290 votesDon't Stop Me Now: 791 votesTeo Torriatte (Let Us Cling Together): 484 votesSpread Your Wings: 474 votes Killer Queen: 469 votesThe Show Must Go On: 429 votesBohemian Rhapsody: 429 votes'39: 420 votesThe March of the Black Queen: 360 votesGood Old Fashioned Lover Boy: 326 votesKeep Yourself Alive. 300 votes Radio Ga Ga: 291 votesLove Of My Life: 281 votesI Was Born to Love You: 251 votesThese Are The Days Of Our Lives: 231 votes Seven Seas of Rhye: 188 votesAnother One Bites The Dust: 183 votesSave Me: 176 votesWe Are The Champion: 170 votesLet Me Live: 160 votesUnder Pressure: 149 votes Friends Will Be Friends: 142 votesBrighton Rock: 123 votesToo Much Love Will Kill You: 121 votesLiar: 121 votesIn The Lap Of The Gods Revisited: 121 votesI Want It All: 117 votesYou're My Best Friend: 114 votesHammer to Fall: 103 votesIt's A Hard Life: 102 votesOgre Battle: 101 votesInnuendo: 97 votesOne Vision: 95 votesI Want to Break Free: 95 votesMy Melancholy Blues: 94 votesThe Fairy Feller's Master-Stroke: 87 votesNevermore: 83 votesStone Cold Crazy: 80 votesThe Millionaire Waltz: 80 votesYou and I: 79 votesThe top 12 fan-voted tracks make their way onto the final cut of the album. The physical CD release of the album will be exclusive to Japan, with the digital available worldwide. The limited-edition CD will contain a DVD including music videos from the top 12 songs.Having celebrated their magnificent 48th anniversary, Queen phenomenally keeps on astonishing the world from East to West, while the special bond that the band and Japan have built since the early years is globally well known. The story began in the days when the band made the first visit to Japan as early as 1975, where the quartet received a truly passionate and hearty welcome. The song "Teo Torriatte (Let Us Cling Together)", which the band wrote during their stay in the country, with choruses sung in Japanese, is a beautiful token of the precious relationship. Having been placed at number 3 in the voting, the song is naturally to be featured on the upcoming greatest hits album.The Queen film " Bohemian Rhapsody ", the biggest-grossing music biopic of all time, was also a super smash hit in Japan becoming the biggest film release of the year. Overall sales (digital and physical) of the band's whole catalogue together with the acclaimed soundtrack album have amounted to over 1.6 million units/copies in Japan alone so far this year.The participants of the vote covered a wide range of generations, from youngsters whose first encounters with the band were through the phenomenal biopic to long-time dedicated fans from the '70s. While the fact that not a few of the earlier classics made the top 12 reminds how much tremendous love and support the band has received from their loyal Japanese fans since the dawn of their career, the tracks from the albums released in the '80s and '90s are impressively placed high in the rankings as well, which exemplifies the band's magnificent popularity, coupled with their universal appeal, and enduring influence in Japan over four decades.To reflect the concept of "the compilation as selected by Japanese fans", the artwork for the album, simply called "Greatest Hits in Japan", will feature splendid traditional Japanese designs and patterns. The CD booklet also includes some photographs of Freddie's beautiful Japanese garden.And from the fans who participated in the voting, around 700 names will be credited to the booklet by lottery.In addition, a draw among the voters has been made to decide on the five lucky winners to receive personal autographs by Brian May and Roger Taylor. The winners will receive the prize without any prior announcement."To our Japanese fans, we always appreciate your passionate support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. After seeing the poll results and the final tracklist, I realised again how much you have loved us since early times. I guess this is a unique amazing selection that probably only Japanese fans could make.Very much looking forward to seeing you soon at our shows in January!Wishing you a Happy New Year!!"Brian May"To all Japanese Queen followers, we can never thank you enough for your undying support through all these years. We have grown up and older together, and I think the final tracklisting for the fan-vote album is the proof of our long-standing bond, Some of your choices of our songs were a bit of a pleasant surprise, and made me grin as well, for this seems to be a very Japanese selection you can find nowhere else, which I love! Look forward to seeing you all at the concerts and having a great time together!Wishing you a Wonderful 2020!" - Roger TaylorQUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR 2020 in JAPANJanuary 25th, 2020 (Sat) - Saitama Super Arena, Tokyo SOLD OUTJanuary 26th, 2020 (Sun) - Saitama Super Arena, Tokyo SOLD OUTJanuary 28th, 2020 (Tue) - Kyocera Dome, Osaka SOLD OUTJanuary 30th, 2020 (Thu) - Nagoya Dome, Nagoya SOLD OUTFor further information: https://www.creativeman.co.jpFurthermore, to commemorate the forthcoming Japan tour and celebrate the glorious history of Queen, "QUEEN EXHIBITION JAPAN: Bohemian Rhapsody - Supported by Shueisha", goes on display, with the cooperation and supervision of QUEEN PRODUCTIONS LIMITED, at Nihonbashi Takashimaya in Tokyo January 15, 2020, also coming to Yokohama and Osaka.QUEEN EXHIBITION JAPAN: Bohemian Rhapsody - Supported by ShueishaNihonbashi Takashimaya Department Store, Tokyo, January 15, 2020 (Wed)-January 27, 2020 (Mon)Opening Hours:10:30-19:30 (last admission is 30 min. before closing time) *Closes at 18:00 on the final day, January 27Asobuild, Yokohama, January 30, 2020 (Thu)-March 22, 2020 (Sun)Opening Hours: 10:00-21:00 (last admission is 30 min. before closing time) *Closes at 18:00 on the final day, March 22Osaka Takashimaya Department Store, Osaka, March 25, 2020 (Wed)-April 6, 2020 (Mon)Opening Hours: 10:00-20:00 (last admission is 30 min. before closing time) *Closes at 17:00 on the final day, April 6Title: GREATEST HITS IN JAPANRelease Date: 2020.1.15Limited Edition (SHM-CD?DVD);JP Product Number: UICY-79059 3,000JPY (with TAX)Standard Edition (SHM-CD):JP Product Number: UICY-79058 2,000JPY (with TAX)CD / DVD Tracklisting:01. Somebody To LoveAUDIO: Taken from the album "A DAY AT THE RACES" (1976)VIDEO: Official Video02. Don't Stop Me NowAUDIO: Taken from the album "JAZZ" (1978)VIDEO: Official Video03. Teo Torriatte (Let Us Cling Together)AUDIO: Taken from the album "A DAY AT THE RACES" (1976)VIDEO: Recorded live at the Seibu Stadium, Tokyo, Japan 3rd November 198204. Spread Your WingsAUDIO: Taken from the album "NEWS OF THE WORLD" (1977)VIDEO: Official Video05. Killer QueenAUDIO: Taken from the album "SHEER HEART ATTACK" (1974)VIDEO: Official Video (Top Of The Pops, 1974)06. The Show Must Go OnAUDIO: Taken from the album "INNUENDO" (1990)VIDEO: Official Video07. Bohemian RhapsodyAUDIO: Taken from the album "A NIGHT AT THE OPERA" (1975)VIDEO: Official Video08. '39AUDIO: Taken from the album "A NIGHT AT THE OPERA" (1975)VIDEO: Official Video09. The March of the Black QueenAUDIO: Taken from the album "QUEEN II" (1974)VIDEO: Recorded live at the Hammersmith Odeon, London, UK 24th December 197510. Good Old-Fashioned Lover BoyAUDIO: Taken from the album "A DAY AT THE RACES" (1976)VIDEO: Official Video (Top Of The Pops, 1977)11. Keep Yourself AliveAUDIO: Taken from the album "QUEEN" (1973)12. Radio Ga GaAUDIO: Taken from the album "THE WORKS" (1984)



