News
Movies 07/01/2020

Timothee Chalamet Will Play Bob Dylan In Upcoming Biopic

Timothee Chalamet Will Play Bob Dylan In Upcoming Biopic

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) According to reports, Timothée Chalamet is in talks to join "Going Electric," an upcoming Bob Dylan biopic. Chalamet will play the legendary folk singer.

The film is directed by James Mangold, who was recently critically-acclaimed for "Ford v Ferrari."

"Going Electric" follows Dylan as he rises in fame on his way to become a folk music icon.

Chalamet most recently starred in "Little Women" and "The King." He's also known for his roles in "Call Me By Your Name" and "Lady Bird." He starred in "Prodigal Son" off-Broadway and in "4000 Miles" on the West End.

Bob Dylan is an American singer and songwriter and is widely considered to be one of the most influential musical artists of all time. He is one of the best selling musical artists of all time and has received many prestigious awards including an Academy Award, ten Grammy Awards, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the Nobel Prize in Literature. He is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Dylan's most influential works are notable for their departure from popular music conventions at the time and their popularity with the anti-war and Civil Rights movements. Dylan's music incorporates folk, alternative rock, country, and gospel styles and has toured consistently since the 1980s.

The musical "Girl from the North Country", featuring Dylan's songs, premiered at the Old Vic in London in 2017 and transferred to the Noel Coward Theatre in the West End later that year. The production transferred to New York at The Public Theater in late 2018 and ran in Toronto at the Princess of Wales Theater in early 2019.






