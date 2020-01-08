Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Tour Dates 08/01/2020

Ice Nine Kills Raise Funds For Australia Wildfire Relief With Ltd-Edition T-Shirt Sale

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In the midst of the devastating news of the Australian wildfires, horror-inspired theatrical metal group ICE NINE KILLS have launched an exclusive, limited-edition t-shirt, as seen above. 100% of the profits from sales will be donated to aid in the country's relief efforts. The band traveled to Australia in December of last year for the first time to take part in the Good Things Festival (Sydney), along with a handful of headlining gigs in Brisbane and Melbourne.
"Last month we were thrilled by the killer reception we received on our inaugural visit to Australia," shares vocalist SPENCER CHARNAS. "In light of the recent events, we are donating all profits from this limited-edition shirt to the Australian Wildfire Relief efforts. Please consider picking one up and helping out our friends down under in this devastating time."
Order your Limited-Edition shirt now at ink-merch.com.

ICE NINE KILLS will be seen touring across Europe and North America in early 2020 with bands including Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, Five Finger Death Punch and I Prevail in continued support of THE SILVER SCREAM: FINAL CUT--the deluxe version of their critically acclaimed 2018 album via Fearless Records/Concord which features their first-ever Top 10 Active Radio Rock single "A Grave Mistake" and guest appearances from top names in the metal and horror community. Dates are as follows:

Sat 2/1 - 2/6 New Orleans, LA Shiprocked Cruise
Sun 2/16 Barcelona, ES Razzmatazz *
Thu 2/20 Milan, IT Alcatraz *
Fri 2/21 Zurich, CH Halle 62 *
Sat 2/22 Offenbach, DE Stadhalle *
Mon 2/24 Munich, DE Zenith *
Tue 2/25 Wien, AT Gasometer *
Fri 2/28 Thessaloniki, GR Princpal Club Theatre *
Sat 2/1 Athens, GR Piraeus Academy 117 *
Mon 3/2 Sofia, BG Universiada Hall *
Tue 3/3 Bucharest, RO Arenele Romane *
Wed 3/4 Budapest, HU Papp Laszlo Budpaest Sportarena *
Fri 3/6 Bratislava Iii, SL Eurovia Arena *
Sat 3/7 Poznan, PL MTP2 *
Mon 3/9 Berlin, DE Verti Music Hall *
Tue 3/10 Hannover, DE Swiss Life Hall *
Wed 3/11 Leizpig, DE Haus Auensse *
Fri 3/13 Paris, FR La Villette *
Sat 3/14 Tilburg, NL 013 Poppodium *
Mon 3/16 Dusseldorf, DE Mitsubushi Electric Halle *
Tue 3/17 Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena *
Wed 3/18 Copenhagen, DK Vega *
Wed 4/8 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center &
Fri 4/10 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Center &
Sat 4/11 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheater &
Mon 4/13 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center &
Tue 4/14 Ft. Worth, TX Dickies Arena &
Thu 4/16 Houston, TX Toyota Center &
Sat 4/18 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena &
Sun 4/19 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena &
Tue 4/21 Los Angeles, CA The Forum &
Thu 4/23 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome &
Sat 4/25 Portland, OR Veteran Memorial Coliseum &
Mon 4/27 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre &
Wed 4/29 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center &
Fri 5/1 Concord, SC Epicenter Festival
Sun 5/3 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena &
Tue 5/5 Worcester, MA DCU Center &
Wed 5/6 Newark, NJ Prudential Center &
Fri 5/8 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center &
Tue 5/12 Detroit, MI Little Ceasars Arena &
Thu 5/14 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Center &
Fri 5/15 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion &
Sat 5/16 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple Festival
Sun 5/17 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena &
Tue 5/19 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena &
Wed 5/20 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center &
Sat 5/23-24 Leeds/Hatfield, UK SlamDunk Festival
Wed 5/27 Kyiv, UA Bel etage Concert Club
Fri 5/29 Sankt-Peterburg, RU Kosmonavt
* with Papa Roach and Hollywood Undead
& with Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach and I Prevail






