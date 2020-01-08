Ice Nine Kills Raise Funds For Australia Wildfire Relief With Ltd-Edition T-Shirt Sale



"Last month we were thrilled by the killer reception we received on our inaugural visit to Australia," shares vocalist SPENCER CHARNAS. "In light of the recent events, we are donating all profits from this limited-edition shirt to the Australian Wildfire Relief efforts. Please consider picking one up and helping out our friends down under in this devastating time."

Order your Limited-Edition shirt now at ink-merch.com.



ICE NINE KILLS will be seen touring across



Sat 2/1 - 2/6 New Orleans, LA Shiprocked Cruise

Sun 2/16 Barcelona, ES Razzmatazz *

Thu 2/20 Milan, IT Alcatraz *

Fri 2/21 Zurich, CH Halle 62 *

Sat 2/22 Offenbach, DE Stadhalle *

Mon 2/24 Munich, DE Zenith *

Tue 2/25 Wien, AT Gasometer *

Fri 2/28 Thessaloniki, GR Princpal Club Theatre *

Sat 2/1 Athens, GR Piraeus Academy 117 *

Mon 3/2 Sofia, BG Universiada Hall *

Tue 3/3 Bucharest, RO Arenele Romane *

Wed 3/4 Budapest, HU Papp Laszlo Budpaest Sportarena *

Fri 3/6 Bratislava Iii, SL Eurovia

Sat 3/7 Poznan, PL MTP2 *

Mon 3/9 Berlin, DE Verti

Tue 3/10 Hannover, DE Swiss Life Hall *

Wed 3/11 Leizpig, DE Haus Auensse *

Fri 3/13 Paris, FR La Villette *

Sat 3/14 Tilburg, NL 013 Poppodium *

Mon 3/16 Dusseldorf, DE Mitsubushi Electric Halle *

Tue 3/17 Hamburg, DE Barclaycard

Wed 3/18 Copenhagen, DK Vega *

Wed 4/8 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center &

Fri 4/10 Duluth, GA Infinite

Sat 4/11 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheater &

Mon 4/13 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center &

Tue 4/14 Ft. Worth, TX Dickies

Thu 4/16 Houston, TX Toyota Center &

Sat 4/18 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort

Sun 4/19 San Diego, CA Viejas

Tue 4/21 Los Angeles, CA The Forum &

Thu 4/23 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome &

Sat 4/25 Portland, OR Veteran Memorial Coliseum &

Mon 4/27 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre &

Wed 4/29 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center &

Fri 5/1 Concord, SC Epicenter Festival

Sun 5/3 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms

Tue 5/5 Worcester, MA DCU Center &

Wed 5/6 Newark, NJ Prudential Center &

Fri 5/8 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center &

Tue 5/12 Detroit, MI Little Ceasars

Thu 5/14 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Center &

Fri 5/15 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion &

Sat 5/16 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple Festival

Sun 5/17 Nashville, TN Bridgestone

Tue 5/19 Rosemont, IL Allstate

Wed 5/20 St. Paul, MN Xcel

Sat 5/23-24 Leeds/Hatfield, UK SlamDunk Festival

Wed 5/27 Kyiv, UA Bel etage Concert Club

Fri 5/29 Sankt-Peterburg, RU Kosmonavt

* with

* with

