Chris Destefano, J.T. Harding, Brett James And Cassadee Pope Headline The Bluebird Cafe On Tuesday, January 14 For 2nd Annual ASCAP Experience In The Round

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
On January 14, Grammy and ASCAP Award winner Chris DeStefano, chart-topping songwriter J.T. Harding, two-time ASCAP Country Music
Songwriter of the Year Brett James
and Grammy-nominated, platinum-certified singer-songwriter Cassadee Popeheadline The Bluebird Cafe for the second annual Nashville ASCAP Experience
"In the Round" concert, previewing the conference (April 1-3 in Los Angeles) for the Nashville community.
At The Bluebird Cafe, DeStefano, Harding, James
and Pope will share music and stories from their participation in past ASCAP Experience
(formerly ASCAP "I Create Music" EXPO) conferences in conversation with host Mike Sistad, ASCAP Vice President of Membership. The inaugural Experience
"In the Round" event featured Pope, Ashley Gorley, Matt Jenkins
and Jon Nite.
"I love being at the ASCAP Experience," said DeStefano. "It is the only event that shows aspiring songwriters what they need to do to succeed. Even where I am in my career, it's inspiring just to be in a room with so many musically creative people of all kinds."
DeStefano has written #1 hits for Carrie Underwood, Billy Currington, Brett
Eldredge, Luke Bryan, Rascal Flatts, Jason Aldean
and more. Harding's hits include the 3 million-selling "Smile
" with Uncle Kracker, Dierks Bentley's "Different for Girls" and superstar Blake
Shelton's #1 song "Sangria." James
has written for Carrie Underwood
("Jesus, Take the Wheel," "Cowboy Casanova
") in addition to 25 #1 hits for Martina McBride, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean
and more. Pope, season 3 winner of The Voice, recently released her highly-anticipated second solo album Stages featuring hit singles "Take You Home," "One More Red Light," and "If My Heart
Had a Heart."
This year's ASCAP Experience
takes place April 1-3, 2020 in downtown Los Angeles at the InterContinental Hotel. Previous keynote speakers and panelists include Chris Stapleton, Lee Ann Womack, Ashley Gorley, Billie Eilish
and FINNEAS, Stevie Wonder, Quincy
Jones, Justin Timberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor
and Tom Petty.
Entering its 15th year, ASCAP Experience
is the largest conference of its kind in North America, attracting thousands of music creators for three days of panels, workshops, master classes, keynotes and one-on-one sessions with the industry's top hitmakers. It is the only music conference completely dedicated to music creation and what it takes to be a professional music creator today. ASCAP Experience
panelists participate because they want to give back to the next generation, and the feeling of community and giving back is authentic, infectious and inspirational. Many who come to the Experience
walk away saying that it is a life-changing event.
For tickets and more information about the 15th annual ASCAP Experience
visit: https://ascapexperience.com/. And, in celebration of Nashville's creator community, the promo code "BLUEBIRD" can be used for 10% off non-member pricing through January 22: https://ascapexperience.com/register
For tickets and more information about the Bluebird in-the-round event visit: https://www.bluebirdcafe.com/calendar. The Bluebird Cafe is located at 4104 Hillsboro Pike in Nashville, Tenn.