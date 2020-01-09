Halsey Announces North American Leg Of Manic World Tour





8/1 | Irvine, CA | FivePoint Amphitheatre New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY award-nominated, multi-platinum artist Halsey will launch the North American leg of her world tour on June 2 at White River Amphitheatre in Seattle, WA. Produced by Live Nation, the headline run will include shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles (June 10), Forest Hills Stadium in New York (July 15), Nashville's Bridgestone Arena (July 24) and Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (July 27). See below for itinerary. The supporting acts will be CHVRCHES and Omar Apollo (June 2 - July 5) and blackbear and PVRIS (July 12 - August 1).Fans will have access to a chance at advance tickets during the artist presale, which begins tomorrow, January 9. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 17, at 10:00 AM local time. Visit www.ManicWorldTour.com for more information. All tickets for the North American headline dates will include a CD copy of Halsey's third studio album, Manic, set for January 17 release on Capitol Records.Citi is the official presale credit card of the North American tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, January 13, at 10:00 AM local time until Thursday, January 16, at 10:00 PM local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.Since 2015, Halsey has amassed over 25 billion streams worldwide and sold more than 11 million adjusted albums globally. She has played sold out dates on five continents (including New York City's Madison Square Garden), been nominated for a GRAMMY® and appeared on a wide variety of magazine covers, including Rolling Stone, Cosmopolitan, NYLON, Forbes, Playboy and Billboard. Her 2015 debut album, BADLANDS, was certified Platinum by the RIAA within one year of its release. Halsey claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 with 2017's Platinum-certified hopeless fountain kingdom, which contained such hits as the 2x Platinum "Now or Never" and the 4x Platinum "Bad at Love."The success of the 6x Platinum " Without Me " has made Halsey the first and only female artist to have at least three songs chart on the Billboard Hot 100 for 50 weeks each. Rounding out the trio of songs are the 4x Platinum "Eastside," her collaboration with Benny Blanco and Khalid, and The Chainsmokers' 11x Platinum "Closer," which she featured on. "Without Me," which took Favorite Song, Pop/Rock honors at the American Music Awards, spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 in early 2019, marking her first solo single to reach the top spot. It now ranks as the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit by a female artist of this century. She is the first artist to rank at Nos. 1 and 2 simultaneously on Billboard's Hot 100 Pop Songs radio airplay chart. In March 2019, Halsey became the first artist in history to replace herself at No. 1 twice on the U.S. Pop Songs Airplay chart when " Without Me " returned to No. 1, bumping " Eastside " from the top spot. " Without Me " was the most-played song of 2019 at U.S. radio. She featured on BTS' Platinum hit, "Boy With Luv," and, more recently, alongside Future on "Die for Me," a track from Post Malone'snew album. Halsey continues to push creative boundaries, expanding her influence and impact beyond music. After making her film debut in the animated 2018 summer movie Teen Titans GO! as the voice of Wonder Woman, she was seen in A Star is Born, starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. She continues to use her voice to speak up for causes she passionately believes in, including disenfranchised youth, women's rights, mental health and the LGBTQ community. GLAAD honored her in 2018 as "Outstanding Music Artist." In 2019, she has won an AMA, the Hal David Starlight Award, presented by the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a VMA and two Teen Choice Awards. Halsey - Manic World Tour - North American Leg6/2 | Seattle, WA | White River Amphitheatre6/4 | Portland, OR | Sunlight Supply Amphitheater6/6 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre6/7 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center6/10 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl6/13 | Phoenix, AZ | Ak-Chin Pavilion6/15 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion6/16 | Houston, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion6/18 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion6/21 | Cleveland, OH | Blossom Music Center6/24 | Atlanta, GA | Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood6/26 | Detroit, MI | DTE Energy Music Theatre6/27 | Chicago, IL | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre6/30 | St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center7/1 | Kansas City, MO | Sprint Center7/3 | Milwaukee, WI | Milwaukee Summerfest7/5 | Boston, MA | Xfinity Center7/12 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage7/15 | Forest Hills, NY | Forest Hills Stadium7/18 | Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center7/19 | Columbia, MD | Merriweather Post Pavilion7/22 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre7/24 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena7/25 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre7/27 | Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre7/30 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre8/1 | Irvine, CA | FivePoint Amphitheatre



