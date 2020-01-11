Stand Up For Australian Fires Benefit With Joe Rogan, Jim Jefferies And Whitney Cummings Announced At The Novo

LOS ANGELES (Top40 Charts) AEG Presents is please to announce Stand Up For Australian Fires Benefit with Joe Rogan, Jim Jefferies and Whitney Cummings on Sunday, January 26 at 7:00 PM at The Novo in Downtown Los Angeles.

The event will occur on Australia Day and proceeds will benefit the Wildlife Warriors Foundation a 501c3 organization benefiting Australia's animal welfare. The evening will be hosted by Monty Franklin.

Tickets for the benefit are on sale now via AXS.com and start at $50.00. Those wishing to donate directly to the cause may do so here.



The Wildlife Warriors Foundation vision is that people, wildlife and habitat survive and prosper without being detrimental to the existence of each other. Their mission is to be the most effective wildlife conservation organisation in the world through the delivery of outstanding outcome-based programs and projects, inclusive of humanity. https://wildlifewarriors.org.au/



