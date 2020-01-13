The Danberrys Announces Their Third Full-Length Album "Shine"





12. Rain New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nashville-based Americana duo The Danberrys are kickstarting 2020 with the official announcement of their upcoming album, Shine, out May 8th, 2020. Comprised of 12 new tracks, The Danberrys masterfully depart from their signature acoustic sound to capture elements of rock, blues, and folk. This new musical direction lets the pair venture into a darker atmosphere as well as allowing their self-written lyrics to stand tall. Shine will mark The Danberrys third full-length album.After the release of their successful 2016 record, Give and Receive, Dorothy and Ben were approached by producer Brian Brinkerhoff (Van Morrison, Ike Stubblefield, Sam Butler, Ash Grunwald) to create a new LP, and he encouraged the duo to co-write it. While on their 2017 UK and New Zealand tours, the pair dove head-first into the process and even worked alongside bluegrass songwriting guru, Jon Weisberger, on a few of the songs. Once the tunes were ready, they began building their musical team.They brought on producer/drummer Marco Giovino (Band of Joy, Patty Griffin, Buddy Miller) to co-produce, which became a dream come true for The Danberrys, " [he] has always been a musical hero of ours, and he brought this record to life with some major mojo." Shine came to life at Dagotown Records in Boston, MA. The album was recorded in three days and features several live full-band recordings.Amongst some of the musicians featured are Duke Levine on guitar and mandolin and Darrell Scott, who lent his vocals on their upcoming single " The Mountain ".Reflecting on the process of creating Shine, the duo revealed, "Shine represents a major shift in our sound, moving away from our acoustic-centric past while staying rooted in our love for the song and the groove. By venturing outside of our comfort zone, sonically and process-wise, we were able to make an organic record that we're excited for the world to hear."Currently, The Danberrys are gearing up for the official release of the first single, " The Mountain ", on February 7th, 2020. For the track, Dorothy and Ben pulled inspiration from New Orleans's traditional second-line rhythm and blues. Their lyrics reflect a message of destruction becoming a catalyst in creating new strength and wisdom. The Mountain " drew attention from Americana Highways who praised the new single, saying, "The groovy rhythmic layers are truly innovative and the lyrics ring with potent gratitude."Be sure to check out The Danberrys on social media to get first-hand updates on their upcoming music. Shine Tracklist:1. Shine2. Holding the Bag3. The Road4. Francis5. Never Gone6. The River Is Wide7. The Mountain8. Undertow9. Love Conquers War10. The Coals Glow11. Maddie's Ghost12. Rain



