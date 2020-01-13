Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 13/01/2020

He Is We Signs With InVogue Records; New Single "Amazing Grace" Out February 14, 2020

He Is We Signs With InVogue Records; New Single "Amazing Grace" Out February 14, 2020

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) He Is We have signed with Ohio based InVogue Records. Their brand new single will be out Feb 14th and is titled "Amazing Grace." The new single will mark the first new music released since 2018.
Pre-save/pre-add "Amazing Grace" here: https://orcd.co/heiswe.

Washington based He Is We is fronted by vocalist Rachel Taylor. HIW's debut album, released in 2010, hit the Billboard charts and accumulated over 100 million streams. In 2017 the follow-up album was released and has already racked up nearly 50 million streams online.

"Regardless of how far I've tried to run from this industry, the unconditional support has pulled me back in and reminded me of why it is I need music. I'm blown away that I'd given up on myself and the heartbeat of He Is We never gave up on me. The fan base kept air in my lungs and brought me back to life. I just want to hug every person who held me together when falling apart became so easy," says Taylor.

"I've been a huge fan of He Is We for years so having the opportunity to release this new single, I couldn't pass it up. I'm really excited to be working with Rachel on this new chapter of music she is creating" says InVogue Records owner Nick Moore.

https://instagram.com/heiswemusic
https://facebook.com/heiswe.official
https://twitter.com/heiswe
https://invoguerecords.com






Most read news of the week
Musical Giant, Rodrigo Leao, Delves Into Dreamworld Experimentation With New Single
Capitol Records Celebrates The Launch Of Bob Seger's Official Artist Channel On Youtube With The Premiere Of A "Night Moves" Lyric Video
J Balvin Shares His First New Music Of 2020 With Today's Single & Video Release Of "Morado" ("Purple")
Chad Brownlee Releases Deluxe Album, Back In The Game, Out Now
Brandon Lay's "For My Money" Available Now
Alicia Keys Talks New Album, Book And Grammy's Hosting With Lior Phillips On 'This Must Be The Gig' Podcast
Alan Walker Announces 2020 Las Vegas Residency At Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub
Mac Miller's Family Announces Final Mac Miller Studio Album Circles Due January 17, 2020
Sofi Tukker Shares New Version Of 'Swing' Ft. Australian Rapper Allday
Selena Gomez Releases Her Highly Anticipated Album "Rare"
Youth Meets Jah Wobble Announce New Album
John Legend Releases New Song 'Conversations In The Dark'
Capitol Records Signs Lola Young!
Jewels Official 1st Single Of 2020 "Since You've Been Gone"
Lucifer Kicks Off US Headline Tour Next Week




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0469739 secs // 4 () queries in 0.019437789916992 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how