Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
MP3 and More 14/01/2020

The Legacy Music Project Official Launch

The Legacy Music Project Official Launch

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Legacy Music Project) The Legacy Music Project, a cutting-edge production music library is launching a completely unique catalog of music for song placement in TV, film, and advertising, January 14, 2020.

The Legacy Music Project offers leading music supervisors the opportunity to license affordable and extremely authentic music from the originators of their respective sound decade by decade. Most of our composers are predominately pedigree with each having previously written, performed, or contributed as a member of the actual original band that charted in the 60s, 70s, the 80s, and 90s. The Legacy Music Project will be one of the best stories of 2020.

Our team of composers and musicians' credits includes; The Beach Boys, Train, Sugar Ray, Survivor, Kool Mo Dee, Megadeath, Morris Day and The Time, Shalimar, and many more. Co-CEO, Casey Purvis says, "We stand apart because of the authenticity generated from our high-caliber, comprehensive roster of Billboard, chart-topping musicians and artists that span decades of your life. These values of authenticity and pedigree talent across each decade are our guiding principles that make the Legacy Music Project unique and exceptional."

The Legacy Music Project is the brainchild of industry leaders Vision1Music (Casey Purvis, Pamala Raber, Austin Godsey), and EPIC Music LA (Perry Firoz, Jerry Davis, Adam Barker). Our executives at the respective companies represent over 100 years, dating back to the 70s, of combined experience in the music industry. Vision1Music and EPIC Music LA credits include; NCIS, American Idol, Dancing with the Stars, 2018 Super Bowl LII, Access Hollywood, Johnson & Johnson, Bravo, Outback Steakhouse, Hawaii Five-0, MLB All-Star Game, and Tommy John to name a few. The brain trust that teamed together has created the largest collection of music from the writers, composers, and musicians that authentically wrote and performed throughout the decades. Co-CEO, Perry Firoz says, "It's both a brilliant and amazing body of work. Music is our lives as it is yours. Nothing is more important to us than giving you great music and making your job easier".

The Legacy Music Project is available immediately for placements at fair market value.






Most read news of the week
Musical Giant, Rodrigo Leao, Delves Into Dreamworld Experimentation With New Single
J Balvin Shares His First New Music Of 2020 With Today's Single & Video Release Of "Morado" ("Purple")
Capitol Records Celebrates The Launch Of Bob Seger's Official Artist Channel On Youtube With The Premiere Of A "Night Moves" Lyric Video
Chad Brownlee Releases Deluxe Album, Back In The Game, Out Now
Alicia Keys Talks New Album, Book And Grammy's Hosting With Lior Phillips On 'This Must Be The Gig' Podcast
Brandon Lay's "For My Money" Available Now
Wyatt Edmondson Rising Singer-songwriter To Release EP In February
Sofi Tukker Shares New Version Of 'Swing' Ft. Australian Rapper Allday
Selena Gomez Releases Her Highly Anticipated Album "Rare"
Porn Rings In The New Year With A New Single "A Lovely Day"
Stand Up For Australian Fires Benefit With Joe Rogan, Jim Jefferies And Whitney Cummings Announced At The Novo
John Legend Releases New Song 'Conversations In The Dark'
Lucifer Kicks Off US Headline Tour Next Week
Jewels Official 1st Single Of 2020 "Since You've Been Gone"
The Lone Bellow Releases New Song 'Good Times'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0324230 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0067310333251953 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how