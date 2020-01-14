Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 14/01/2020

Rob Jarvis & The Mercury Sons Release Official Music Video For "Just To Make You Happy"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) London based Alternative Rock Band ROB JARVIS & THE MERCURY SONS has released the official music video for their single, "Just to Make You Happy." Originally premiered KERRANG Radio's The Alex Baker Fresh Blood Show, "Just to Make You Happy" was filmed, edited, and produced by Infinite Film.

"'Just To Make You Happy' is a palette cleanser song, haha getting some stuff off my chest. That song in particular, without giving everything away, just yet, is about deciding to put yourself first. As we can all appreciate, that's often easier said than done." - Rob Jarvis






