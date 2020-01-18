Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 18/01/2020

Powerhouse Country Music Group Little Big Town Releases Ninth Studio Album "Nightfall"

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One of country music's most successful and celebrated groups, Little Big Town, have released their ninth studio album, Nightfall via Capitol Records Nashville//Universal Music. The self-produced album is one of the band's most intimate and powerful to date.

"Little Big Town Are Beacons Of Hope With Ninth Album, Nightfall"- American Songwriter

Co-writing nine of the album's 13 tracks, the band has already kicked off this latest effort with a 2020 Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the empowering song, "The Daughters". The song serves as an inspirational and motivational call for young girls to pursue their passions and believe in themselves regardless of societal expectations of women.

"To use a phrase only occasionally appreciated or particularly appropriate in country, this is a class album from one classy group."- The Wall Street Journal

Nightfall Track Listing:
Next To You (Hillary Reynolds, Michael Jade, Trevor Jarvis)
Nightfall (Karen Fairchild, Daniel Tashian, Fancy Hagood)
Forever And A Night (Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Phillip Sweet, Foy Vance)
Throw Your Love Away (Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Hillary Lindsey, Liz Rose, Lori McKenna)
Over Drinking (Carey Barlowe, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Steph Jones, Hillary Lindsey)
Wine, Beer, Whiskey (Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, Phillip Sweet, Sean McConnell, Tofer Brown)
Questions (Karen Fairchild, Jon Green, Sara Haze)
The Daughters (Karen Fairchild, Sean McConnell, Ashley Ray)
River Of Stars (Karen Fairchild, Daniel Tashian, Ian Fitchuk)
Sugar Coat (Josh Kerr, Jordyn Shellhart, Lori McKenna)
Problem Child (Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, Phillip Sweet, Sean McConnell, Tofer Brown)
Bluebird (Karen Fairchild, Daniel Tashian, Ian Fitchuk)
Trouble With Forever (Jason Saenz, Marc Beeson, Sara Haze)

"There are plenty of fun moments on 'Nightfall', but Little Big Town continues to be brave enough to make their lyrics matter." - The Tennessean

The album's current single, "Over Drinking", is a pick-yourself-up and dust off the heartache anthem. The single's music video stars Michelle Monaghan and takes inspiration from classic films like Urban Cowboy and Thelma & Louise - complete with Stetsons, fringe and a mechanical bull.

Another track from Nightfall, "Sugar Coat", and its accompanying music video starring Kate Bosworth, tells the story of a forbearing wife and mother whose husband's continuous philandering proves harder and harder to endure, but is pressured out of the responsibility to her family to keep smiling and wearing her 'sugar coat.'

"Nightfall is a textured album that is every bit the cinematic experience the band promised. Lyrically they don't just ask questions but draw conclusions that won't alienate." - Taste of Country

Last night (Jan. 16), Little Big Town performed a track-by-track showcase of Nightfall at New York City's famed Carnegie Hall. The performance comes just ahead of their two-night engagement (January 17 and 18) at another of New York's iconic venues, the Apollo Theatre, which officially kicks-off of their national Nightfall tour.






Most read news of the week
Canadian DJ/Multi-genre Artist JHNN Reveals New Single And Video, "My Strange Addiction"
Real Estate Announce New Album The Main Thing, Out February 28, 2020
La Gusana Ciega A Key Figure In Mexico's Alternative Rock Scene Announces West Coast Tour Dates
The LACS' New Album, "Kickin' Up Mud: The Hits" Drops January 31, 2020
Donovan Woods Announces 2020 US Headline Tour
BBC Future Sounds Artist Hyphen Shares New Single 'Stand Back'
Pearl Jam Announce New 'Gigaton' Album + 2020 North American Tour
Steve Harris (iron Maiden, British Lion): Why I Decided To Play Bass
Scorpions "Sin City Nights" With Special Guest Queensrÿche Headlining Las Vegas Residency Starts Saturday, July 4 At Zappos Theater At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
Jazztronica Geek Out Bonanza! The Year's Most Unlikely Music Project Gathers Up Top Support
Margo Price Releases New Song "Stone Me"
Hip-Hop Artist Bekim! Shares Must Hear Catchy Single "Is This Love"
Multi-Grammy Winning Artist And Philanthropist Jason Mraz Honored With The Music For Life Award At The 2020 NAMM Show
The Naked And Famous Recover And Reinvent On Forthcoming LP
Electronic Producer Aust Shares 'The Hive' Video!




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0294061 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0073888301849365 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how