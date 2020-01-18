Powerhouse Country Music Group Little Big Town Releases Ninth Studio Album "Nightfall"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
One of country music's most successful and celebrated groups, Little
Big Town, have released their ninth studio album, Nightfall via Capitol Records Nashville//Universal Music. The self-produced album is one of the band's most intimate and powerful to date.
"Little Big Town Are Beacons Of Hope With Ninth Album, Nightfall"- American Songwriter
Co-writing nine of the album's 13 tracks, the band has already kicked off this latest effort with a 2020 Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the empowering song, "The Daughters". The song serves as an inspirational and motivational call for young girls to pursue their passions and believe in themselves regardless of societal expectations of women.
"To use a phrase only occasionally appreciated or particularly appropriate in country, this is a class album from one classy group."- The Wall Street Journal
Nightfall Track Listing:
Next To You (Hillary Reynolds, Michael Jade, Trevor Jarvis)
Nightfall (Karen Fairchild, Daniel
Tashian, Fancy Hagood)
Forever And A Night (Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Phillip Sweet, Foy Vance)
Throw Your Love Away (Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Hillary Lindsey, Liz Rose, Lori McKenna)
Over Drinking (Carey Barlowe, Jesse
Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Steph Jones, Hillary Lindsey)
Wine, Beer, Whiskey (Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, Phillip Sweet, Sean McConnell, Tofer Brown)
Questions (Karen Fairchild, Jon Green, Sara Haze)
The Daughters (Karen Fairchild, Sean McConnell, Ashley Ray)
River Of Stars (Karen Fairchild, Daniel
Tashian, Ian Fitchuk)
Sugar Coat (Josh Kerr, Jordyn Shellhart, Lori McKenna)
Problem Child (Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, Phillip Sweet, Sean McConnell, Tofer Brown)
Bluebird (Karen Fairchild, Daniel
Tashian, Ian Fitchuk)
Trouble With Forever (Jason Saenz, Marc Beeson, Sara Haze)
"There are plenty of fun moments on 'Nightfall', but Little
Big Town continues to be brave enough to make their lyrics matter." - The Tennessean
The album's current single, "Over Drinking", is a pick-yourself-up and dust off the heartache anthem. The single's music video stars Michelle Monaghan and takes inspiration from classic films like Urban Cowboy and Thelma & Louise
- complete with Stetsons, fringe and a mechanical bull.
Another track from Nightfall, "Sugar Coat", and its accompanying music video starring Kate Bosworth, tells the story of a forbearing wife and mother whose husband's continuous philandering proves harder and harder to endure, but is pressured out of the responsibility to her family to keep smiling and wearing her 'sugar coat.'
"Nightfall is a textured album that is every bit the cinematic experience the band promised. Lyrically they don't just ask questions but draw conclusions that won't alienate." - Taste of Country
Last night (Jan. 16), Little
Big Town performed a track-by-track showcase of Nightfall at New York City's famed Carnegie Hall. The performance comes just ahead of their two-night engagement (January 17 and 18) at another of New York's iconic venues, the Apollo Theatre, which officially kicks-off of their national Nightfall tour.