News
RnB 21/01/2020

Kendrick Lamar Announced To Headline BST Hyde Park

Kendrick Lamar Announced To Headline BST Hyde Park

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Festival line ups don't get any bigger than this. American Express presents BST Hyde Park makes its fourth announcement for 2020. US songwriter, producer, poet, musician, multiple Grammy Award winner and hip hop royalty - Kendrick Lamar will close the first weekend on Sunday 5th July. Kendrick is joined by Mercury Prize-winning James Blake and Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard - more names to be announced.

Kendrick Lamar is regarded by both critics and fans as one of the most skilled and successful recording artists of all time. He is also the world's most decorated; receiving 173 awards from 390 nominations, including 13 Grammy Awards, six Billboard Music Awards and the ASCAP Vanguard Award for his work as a composer. Kendrick is an innovator in every sense of the word and broke new ground when he received the Pulitzer Prize for music in 2018, as the first non-classical or jazz artist to win the prestigious prize.
From his explosive magnum opus To Pimp A Butterfly to Pulitzer Prize-winning DAMN., Kendrick's dexterous lyrical prowess has secured his place on the world stage like no other artist before him.
From 10am Tuesday 21 January until 9.30am Friday 24 January 2020, eligible American Express Cardmembers can exclusively purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public.






