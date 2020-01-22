Line-up And Venues For BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2020 Announced





Full details including the artists performing By Day, By Night and at 6 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lauren Laverne and Mary Anne Hobbs revealed the details and line-up of the 6 Music Festival 2020, which will take place in Camden, London, from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 March.The line-up features headline sets from: Michael Kiwanuka, Mike Skinner, Róisín Murphy, Kate Tempest, Bombay Bicycle Club, Sports Team, The Big Moon and KOKOROKO as well as performances from Anna Meredith, Black Country, New Road, black midi, Brittany Howard, EOB (Ed O'Brien - who will be performing his debut European show at the 6 Music Festival), GAIKA, Ghostpoet, Greentea Peng, Hot 8 Brass Band, Jehnny Beth, Jordan Rakei, Kim Gordon, Kojey Radical, Melt Yourself Down, Nadine Shah, The Orielles, Robert Glasper, The Selecter, Squid, The Staves, Sudan Archives and Warmduscher.Live music, Q&A sessions, DJ sets and more will take place across the weekend at some of Camden's most popular venues: Roundhouse (main space and Sackler space), FEST Camden, Dingwalls and Electric Ballroom.On Sunday 8 March, International Women's Day, 6 Music Festival By Night will see an all-female line-up in the Roundhouse main space, including Kate Tempest, Kim Gordon, Anna Meredith, Jehnny Beth and Nadine Shah.Paul Rodgers, Head of 6 Music, says: "I'm delighted that the 6 Music Festival will be bringing so many talented artists to Camden, to play in historic venues like the Roundhouse, FEST, Dingwalls and Electric Ballroom. We hope you'll join us at a gig - or else enjoy a weekend of live music, celebration and fun on BBC 6 Music, BBC Sounds, BBC Four, BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button." Lauren Laverne says: "It's a fantastic line-up in a brilliant location. I can't wait to see the artists behind some of my favourite records of the past year - Brittany Howard, Michael Kiwanuka and Kate Tempest - as well as some of the brightest hopes for 2020 like Squid and The Orielles."Mary Anne Hobbs says: "Super-hot line-up in 2020, personally I'm excited to be DJing before Mike Skinner at Dingwalls. I'd always love to read the graffiti on the walls of the ladies loos, back in the 80s, it was just as pointed as the NME."On Thursday 5 March, Steve Lamacq will broadcast his show live from Dingwalls, including a special festival edition of Roundtable and a 6 Music Recommends night will follow, showcasing a selection of the stations favourite new music finds including Girl Band, Pongo and Ghum. Tickets will be available at bbc.co.uk/6musicfestival and doors will be open from 6.30pm.On Wednesday 4 March from 7pm, BBC Music Introducing will take over the Roundhouse, Sackler space. BBC Music Introducing's Jess Iszatt and 6 Music's Tom Robinson will host the evening and the line-up will feature Hak Baker, Beabadoobee and Sorry. Tickets will be available at bbc.co.uk/6musicfestivalFull details including the artists performing By Day, By Night and at 6 Music Festival Late for each venue can be found at bbc.co.uk/6music from today or follow the #6musicfest hashtag on social media for information.



