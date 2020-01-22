Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 22/01/2020

KT Tunstall Announced As Support On Daryl Hall + John Oates Massive 2020 Summer Tour

KT Tunstall Announced As Support On Daryl Hall + John Oates Massive 2020 Summer Tour

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) KT Tunstall is thrilled to be announced as support on the Daryl Hall + John Oates massive 2020 Summer Tour along with Squeeze as special guest too. Produced by Live Nation, the latest tour by the best-selling duo of all-time will kick off this May at the famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA and make stops in Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta and more before wrapping September 2 at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in New Hampshire.

KT Tunstall will also make an appearance at Daryl Hall +John Oates sold out Madison Square Garden show on February 28th.
Pre-sale for VIP and general tickets starts today and extend through Thursday, January 23rd at 10pm local time. General on-sale starts Friday, January 24th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.
Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 21st at 10am local time until Thursday, January 23rd at 10pm. local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

"How did I get so lucky!" says KT Tunstall. "I'm going on a grand adventure across the United States this summer with my legendary friends Hall & Oates, along with incredible Squeeze. Just to see this show is a thrill … being on the tour … talk about making my dreams come true … (Go on, you know you wanna sing it). Come and join us for a show!"






Most read news of the week
DJ Matoma & Petey Share 'Keep It Simple' Music Video
Mariah Carey, Annie Lennox, Pharrell & More Among 2020 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Inductees
Green Day Unleashes New Single 'Oh Yeah!'
Mac Miller's Final Album "Circles" Is Out Now
Montreal Based Country/Americana Singer Gerry Gareau Releases New EP 'Feet Off The Brakes'
Sons Of Apollo - The New Studio Album 'MMXX' Out Now!
Beyonce & Sony/ATV Music Publishing Sign Global Agreement
InVogue Records Welcomes Go For Gold!
Don't Stop Them Now: UK Music Legends, Queen, To Be Celebrated On UK Coin
35th Anniversary Stellar Gospel Music Awards Nominations Announced
Pearl Jam Reveal Tracklist For New Album "Gigaton," Available On March 27, 2020
Kelly Clarkson Performs 'Seven Nation Army' With The USC Marching Band
New Documentary In Production: Immediate Family, Follows Up On The Acclaimed Doc The Wrecking Crew
Pike & Sutton Shares New Song "Bright As The Sun" Off Forthcoming Debut Album
Black Caviar Releases New Single 'Mr Vain'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0298979 secs // 4 () queries in 0.011674642562866 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how