KT Tunstall Announced As Support On Daryl Hall + John Oates Massive 2020 Summer Tour

"How did I get so lucky!" says KT Tunstall. "I'm going on a grand adventure across the United States this summer with my legendary friends Hall & Oates, along with incredible Squeeze. Just to see this show is a thrill … being on the tour … talk about making my dreams come true … (Go on, you know you wanna sing it). Come and join us for a show!" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) KT Tunstall is thrilled to be announced as support on the Daryl Hall + John Oates massive 2020 Summer Tour along with Squeeze as special guest too. Produced by Live Nation, the latest tour by the best-selling duo of all-time will kick off this May at the famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA and make stops in Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta and more before wrapping September 2 at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in New Hampshire. KT Tunstall will also make an appearance at Daryl Hall +John Oates sold out Madison Square Garden show on February 28th.Pre-sale for VIP and general tickets starts today and extend through Thursday, January 23rd at 10pm local time. General on-sale starts Friday, January 24th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 21st at 10am local time until Thursday, January 23rd at 10pm. local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com."How did I get so lucky!" says KT Tunstall. "I'm going on a grand adventure across the United States this summer with my legendary friends Hall & Oates, along with incredible Squeeze. Just to see this show is a thrill … being on the tour … talk about making my dreams come true … (Go on, you know you wanna sing it). Come and join us for a show!"



