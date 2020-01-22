New Mexico's Julia Cozby Teams With Noted Producer Richard Cagle Of Montrose Records





On track one, Glenrio, Julia passes along the spirit of times going by. It's an extremely interesting story about American life and those who gave their all. Glenrio's tempo along with the clarity of the lyrics are matched perfectly with the contributing gifts of the pros doing the session work. Together Julia and record producer Rich Cagle present both a sound and a story that American families everywhere can identify with…. Julia's songs are all stories that reside within so many communities across America, very relatable tales. For example on Just Friends, Julia tells the story about a woman brimming with desire who warns her potential lover - be careful we ain't just going to be just friends. Oh ya those lyrics will catch a person's attention for sure. The entire release expresses the frank feelings of women of strength and those who are also vulnerable. Ray Poston shares, "Julia sings and writes of small town adobes, now mineral poor 1880s mining towns, hard-scrabble life, and the people who endured the Southwest. Country, folk, Spanish, blues, and a bit of gospel. Chances are you will be hearing much more of Ms. Cozby, I certainly hope so" - Ray Poston. Listening to Julia's songs you simply cannot help but wonder if her songs are from her personal experiences or maybe stories she's heard along the way or then again are they just creative songs from a songwriter's imagination? Perhaps we may never know but a good song is a good song and these tracks are excellent. Julia's definitely one of America's new female storytellers and she does it well. One cannot help but get caught up in the great Americana music experience just by listening to Brokedown Thunderstorm. A revealing glimpse into the feelings of a true America. Producer Richard Cagle (Ruidoso) has brought the New Mexico story teller's creations to life. Every note is crystal clear, the precision mixing and mastering allow Julia's presence to take center stage while the supporting instrumentation never once becomes overbearing and yet at the right times you know the support is there. There are twelve original tracks on Julia's new album " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Richard Cagle, President, Montrose Records is no stranger to up and coming talent. It was Richard that introduced both Carolyn Wonderland and Annika Chambers to their respective markets. Now today Montrose Records is releasing Julia Cozby's first album "Keep on Walking" on an international scale. Julia resides in New Mexico where she writes her songs in the mountains and shares them on stages across the state. Marty Racine, the respected entertainment writer and co-host of The Cosmic Troubadours on KTAL Radio had this to say, "A sultry, Southwestern offering of panoramic rock 'n' roll, rollicking blues and wide-open cantina plaints engraved in Cozby's understated vocals, Dave Millsap's towering guitar lines and the locked-in Ruidoso, New Mexico, rhythm section of drummer Sam Shackelford and bassist Jamie Estes. A compelling debut album for any fan of Americana music." Julia's songs are all stories that reside within so many communities across America, very relatable tales. For example on Just Friends, Julia tells the story about a woman brimming with desire who warns her potential lover - be careful we ain't just going to be just friends. Oh ya those lyrics will catch a person's attention for sure. The entire release expresses the frank feelings of women of strength and those who are also vulnerable. Ray Poston shares, "Julia sings and writes of small town adobes, now mineral poor 1880s mining towns, hard-scrabble life, and the people who endured the Southwest. Country, folk, Spanish, blues, and a bit of gospel. Chances are you will be hearing much more of Ms. Cozby, I certainly hope so" - Ray Poston. Listening to Julia's songs you simply cannot help but wonder if her songs are from her personal experiences or maybe stories she's heard along the way or then again are they just creative songs from a songwriter's imagination? Keep On Walking " and all of them ring true with portraits of the American spirit and heart. Julia Cozby's new album was recently submitted to the New Mexico Music Awards for their consideration. Thank you for your consideration in regard to either writing about this body of work or to spin it. If you are out and about and see Julia's name on a venue marquee stop and take a load off for a spell, you'll be glad you did, I guarantee it. - John in Houston



