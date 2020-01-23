Yola Performs On "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"





Yola heads to Los Angeles as Grammy week heads into full swing, performing at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute to New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Yola was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, performing "I Don't Wanna Lie," from the deluxe digital edition of her multiple Grammy-nominated album, Walk Through Fire.In addition to "I Don't Wanna Lie," the deluxe digital edition of Walk Through Fire includes Yola's cover of Elton John's classic "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road." The album is available to download in the Top40-Charts.com Store, iTunes, and Amazon, and is streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.Yola heads to Los Angeles as Grammy week heads into full swing, performing at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute to Aerosmith at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, the AmericanaFest Pre-Grammy Salute to Willie Nelson at the Troubadour on Saturday, and the Grammy Premiere Ceremony at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday afternoon. She has been nominated for four Grammy Awards: Best New Artist; Best Americana Album for Walk Through Fire; Best American Roots Performance for the album track "Faraway Look"; and Best American Roots Song for "Faraway Look" with fellow songwriters Auerbach and Pat McLaughlin.



