News
Movies 23/01/2020

Netflix Releases Trailer For Taylor Swift's New Documentary "Miss Americana"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Netflix has released the trailer for Taylor Swift's documentary, Miss Americana. Miss Americana is a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.

As previously announced, Miss Americana will make its world premiere on January 23, 2020 at the Sundance Film Festival.
Emmy Award winner Lana Wilson (After Tiller, The Departure)
Producers: Academy Award® winner Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom, Won't You Be My Neighbor?), Academy Award winner Caitrin Rogers (20 Feet From Stardom, The Music of Strangers), and Christine O'Malley (Wordplay, I.O.U.S.A.).






