Carnaval De Bahidora Announces Final Line Up

Canaval de Bahidorá is excited to present this year's final lineup! With over 50 live acts, DJ sets and special performances set to transform the beautiful nature preserve of Las Estacas in to a community united in creativity, sustainability, expression and civic responsibility (#EnBahidorá). More than a music festival, Carnaval de Bahidorá (a.k.a Bahidorá) is an internal state of lucidity and consciousness. It is a place where festival goers connect with themselves, each other and the surroundings. It is the place from which creativity burgeon. This year, Carnaval de Bahidorá will take place on February 14 -16, 2020.
The eighth edition of Carnaval de Bahidorá will be bring the headliner - for the first time ever to Mexico - Erykah Badu, the queen of neo-soul! Backed by the incredible sounds of her live band of musicians from her hometown in Texas
and lead by RC Williams, the composer and performer will bring to the stage her full reprutrar, with a setlist that goes from the revitalized hits of off the iconic debut Baduizm, to covers of classics like "Don't Stop the Music" by Yarbrough & Peoples. And a succession of delicious moments of virtuosity and musical camaraderie that, in recent months, have filled the hearts of new fans and lifelong fans who enjoyed seeing her live on tour throughout South America, Europe
and North America. And this February # EnBahidorá, finally, will Mexico's turn!
Additionally, Bahidorá adds to the diversity of talent and sounds by rounding out the line up with Equiknoxx, La Radada, and DJ Tudo and Pauza. The constellation of diverse and abundant sounds is curated to fill festival goers with three days of new experiences. A kaleidoscope of exciting musical and visual experiences, capable of shaking mind, body and soul, without labels and with authenticity as the only flag.
The spirit of Carnaval de Bahidorá 2020 will be elevated by added performances from legends that served as the architects and ambassadors of the sounds of yesteryear include Habibi Funk, Analog Africa, Global Roots
and Sassy J. Juxtaposed with the confirmation of Palms Trax and Josey Rebelle, the cherry topping to the already stellar electronic music lineup, which ranges from classics such as Masters At Work, Theo Parrish and Marcellus Pittman to the freshness of Channel Three, Chaos
in the CBD and the epic between Avalon Emerson and Jasss.
The festival is also excited to announce the newest collaborations in the history of Carnival with ONDA MUNDIAL and Sunday Sunday. Both are key creative forces unique to Mexico City, and will add to the two very special moments #EnBahidorá: the opening and closing stages.
Opening the festival on February 14 will be the Onda Mundial Collective. Onda Mundal is a record label, an internet radio station, a digital magazine, a YouTube channel and a collective of artists and DJs who throw regular parties and maintain club residencies in Mexico City. On Friday, February 14, ONDA MUNDIAL presents DJ Guagüis, Barda, DJ Mallka, Exz and Roderic to open the festival.
Closing out the festival this year will be Sunday Sunday. In a mere four years, Sunday Sunday has become one of the hottest sought after parties in Mexico City, Tijuana and Guadalajara! And on Sunday February 16th, they will present residents along with special guest to bring spirit of the Carnival to a fitting fade out at the Closing Party.
Now on their 8th year, Bahidorá is poised to be the must see, must do event of 2020. Check out the on-sale and travel packages here: https://bahidorai20.boletia.com/
Festival Line-Up
Friday, February 14th
Theo Parrish
Marcellus Pittman
Nicole
Misha
Adriana Roma
Onda Mundial Collective: Barda - Dj Guagüis - Dj Malka - Exz - Roderic
Saturday February 15th
Sonorama Stage:
Erykah Badu
Goldlink
Masters At Work
David
August - Presents The Life Of Merisi
Pantha Du Prince
- Plays Conference Of Trees
Channel Tres
Novalima
Ibidio Sound Machine
Buscabulla
Sotomayor
In Alphabetical Order
Avalon Emerson Bsb Jasss
Baiuca
Bbymutha
Branko
Cami Layé Okún
Chaos
In The Cbd
Combo Chimbita
Dengue Dengue Dengue (4 Piece Live)
Diguital Trip
Dj T
Dj Tudo
Habibi Funk
Hermanos Gutiérrez
Joe Claussell
Johannes Klingebiel
Josey Rebelle
Julian Stetter
La Redada
Leo Leal
Lovemaker
Move D
Pauza
Palms Trax
Panchita Peligro
Son Rompe Pera
Teto Preto
Valentina Abalzati
Sunday February 16th
Sister Nancy
Analog Africa
Barrio Lindo
Coco Maria
Equiknoxx
Global Roots
Ramzi
Sassy J
Closing Party By Sunday Sunday.