Carnaval De Bahidora Announces Final Line Up





The eighth edition of Carnaval de Bahidorá will be bring the headliner - for the first time ever to Mexico - Erykah Badu, the queen of neo-soul! Backed by the incredible sounds of her live band of musicians from her hometown in



Additionally, Bahidorá adds to the diversity of talent and sounds by rounding out the line up with Equiknoxx, La Radada, and DJ Tudo and Pauza. The constellation of diverse and abundant sounds is curated to fill festival goers with three days of new experiences. A kaleidoscope of exciting musical and visual experiences, capable of shaking mind, body and soul, without labels and with authenticity as the only flag.



The spirit of Carnaval de Bahidorá 2020 will be elevated by added performances from legends that served as the architects and ambassadors of the sounds of yesteryear include Habibi Funk, Analog Africa, Global



The festival is also excited to announce the newest collaborations in the history of Carnival with ONDA MUNDIAL and Sunday Sunday. Both are key creative forces unique to Mexico City, and will add to the two very special moments #EnBahidorá: the opening and closing stages.



Opening the festival on February 14 will be the Onda Mundial Collective. Onda Mundal is a record label, an internet radio station, a digital magazine, a YouTube channel and a collective of artists and DJs who throw regular parties and maintain club residencies in Mexico City. On Friday, February 14, ONDA MUNDIAL presents DJ Guagüis, Barda, DJ Mallka, Exz and Roderic to open the festival.



Closing out the festival this year will be Sunday Sunday. In a mere four years, Sunday Sunday has become one of the hottest sought after parties in Mexico City, Tijuana and Guadalajara! And on Sunday February 16th, they will present residents along with special guest to bring spirit of the Carnival to a fitting fade out at the Closing Party.



Now on their 8th year, Bahidorá is poised to be the must see, must do event of 2020. Check out the on-sale and travel packages here: https://bahidorai20.boletia.com/



Festival Line-Up

Friday, February 14th

Theo Parrish

Marcellus Pittman



Adriana Roma

Onda Mundial Collective: Barda - Dj Guagüis - Dj Malka - Exz - Roderic

Saturday February 15th

Sonorama Stage:

Erykah Badu

Goldlink

Masters At Work



Pantha Du

Channel Tres

Novalima

Ibidio Sound Machine

Buscabulla

Sotomayor

In Alphabetical Order

Avalon Emerson Bsb Jasss

Baiuca

Bbymutha

Branko

Cami Layé Okún



Combo Chimbita

Dengue Dengue Dengue (4 Piece Live)

Diguital Trip

Dj T

Dj Tudo

Habibi Funk

Hermanos Gutiérrez

Joe Claussell

Johannes Klingebiel

Josey Rebelle

Julian Stetter

La Redada

Leo Leal

Lovemaker

Move D

Pauza

Palms Trax

Panchita Peligro

Son Rompe Pera

Teto Preto

Valentina Abalzati

Sunday February 16th

Sister Nancy

Analog Africa

Barrio Lindo

Coco Maria

Equiknoxx

Global Roots

Ramzi

Sassy J

