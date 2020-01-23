AMC's The Walking Dead Alums Team Up To Produce New Wave Rom-com Film, Fanfare, With A Debut Reading In Atlanta By Ann Mahoney





Ann Mahoney and Jason Kirkpatrick of AMC's The Walking Dead host a live reading of Mahoney's original rom-com entitled, FANFARE, a timely women-centric project at The Warren Club, 818 N.



Ann Mahoney says, "I was watching 'End of theF***ing World' on Netflix, and this idea of two people burning their lives down was enchanting to me. Then, I wondered why no one ever writes stories like THAT about women in their 40s. So, I wrote about it. And FANFARE was born."



Jason Kirkpatrick, known for his work on The Walking Dead and Deepwater Horizon, said, "What's great about this script is this idea that you make these stupid, rash decisions as a young person, based on what people tell you should and shouldn't be, and then you wake up one day and realize you're 40, and stuck in a life you don't recognize. It sounds tragic, but it's simultaneously touching and hilarious because everyone recognizes that struggle."



The event is open to the public and will be attended by potential producers looking for women-centric films, as well as several female directors. The cast, who will read multiple roles, is stacked with fellow Walking Dead alums, including Jeremy Palko, who recurred as Andy from The Hilltop.



Palko expressed his excitement about the reading, "I laughed out loud on every page! I've been a big fan of Ann's writing for some time now, and she isn't afraid to go to any lengths to show the humor in humanity. She can craft a slapstick comedy moment, just as well as she tells a shit joke."



Adding to the talented cast slate will be 2019 Broadway World's Best Actress, Wendy Melkonian, renowned beauty queen and stand-up comedienne Lace Larabee, and Scream Queens actress Hope Leigh. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) I was watching 'End of theF***ing World' on Netflix, and this idea of two people burning their lives down was enchanting to me. Then, I wondered why no one ever writes stories like THAT about women in their 40s. So, I wrote about it. And FANFARE was born.Ann Mahoney and Jason Kirkpatrick of AMC's The Walking Dead host a live reading of Mahoney's original rom-com entitled, FANFARE, a timely women-centric project at The Warren Club, 818 N. Highland Ave N.E. on Wednesday, February 5th, at 7:30 pm. Cash bar and meet and greets available before and after the reading.Ann Mahoney says, "I was watching 'End of theF***ing World' on Netflix, and this idea of two people burning their lives down was enchanting to me. Then, I wondered why no one ever writes stories like THAT about women in their 40s. So, I wrote about it. And FANFARE was born."Jason Kirkpatrick, known for his work on The Walking Dead and Deepwater Horizon, said, "What's great about this script is this idea that you make these stupid, rash decisions as a young person, based on what people tell you should and shouldn't be, and then you wake up one day and realize you're 40, and stuck in a life you don't recognize. It sounds tragic, but it's simultaneously touching and hilarious because everyone recognizes that struggle."The event is open to the public and will be attended by potential producers looking for women-centric films, as well as several female directors. The cast, who will read multiple roles, is stacked with fellow Walking Dead alums, including Jeremy Palko, who recurred as Andy from The Hilltop.Palko expressed his excitement about the reading, "I laughed out loud on every page! I've been a big fan of Ann's writing for some time now, and she isn't afraid to go to any lengths to show the humor in humanity. She can craft a slapstick comedy moment, just as well as she tells a shit joke."Adding to the talented cast slate will be 2019 Broadway World's Best Actress, Wendy Melkonian, renowned beauty queen and stand-up comedienne Lace Larabee, and Scream Queens actress Hope Leigh.



