News
MP3 and More 23/01/2020

Musical Life In Germany

Musical Life In Germany

New York, NY (Top40 Charts / German Music Council; German Music Information Centre) How international are Germany's Musikhochschulen? How many performances are staged by opera houses and what is performed? Where is there a high density of orchestras and how are they funded? Which museums focus on composers or musical instruments? When did schools and concert halls start to introduce music outreach?

With its rich cultural heritage and vibrant performance scene, is a land of music. Millions of people sing in choirs or play an instrument; hundreds of theatres, orchestras, ensembles and bands ensure an offering of immense density. The new 620-page publication by the German Music Information Centre includes background details and data about music culture in . "Musical Life in " includes 22 articles by well-known authors from the spheres of academia, cultural policy and musical practice. Subjects range from music education and training to amateur and professional music-making and the music economy.

Interested readers learn about the conditions in which concert halls, theatres and museums work, the role played by music in broadcasting, how requirements in vocational training for music professions have changed, the financial constraints to which independent ensembles are subject and how individual sectors of the music economy are developing. More than 50 sets of statistics and maps, not to mention many QR codes with links to further sources, provide an in-depth insight into the individual subjects. The articles are amply illustrated and thus also convey a visual impression of the diversity of the musico-cultural infrastructure in Germany.

With its publication "Musical Life in Germany" the German Music Information Centre, an institution of the German Music Council, presents a comprehensive English-language medium that provides an overview of data and facts about musical life in Germany for international readers.

The book can be ordered online via www.miz.org. It costs €10 for postage and service fees (within Germany), €14.50 (within the EU) and €20 (outside the EU).

"Musical Life in Germany" is funded by the Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media (BKM). The translation was made possible by the music publisher Hal Leonard Europe GmbH.

For your interest the German Music Information Centre has compiled selected data on musical life in Germany from the book. A fact sheet is available online: https://www.miz.org/download/Musical-life-in-Germany_facts-figures_EN.pdf.

About the German Music Information Centre
The German Music Information Centre (Deutsches Musikinformationszentrum, MIZ) is a contact point and centre of expertise for anyone seeking information and data on musical life. The MIZ online portal www.miz.org is the leading information platform on musical life and provides details of institutions, structures and developments in key areas including musical education and training, amateur and professional music-making, the event industry, media and music industry.

About the German Music Council
The German Music Council (Deutscher Musikrat, DMR) is the umbrella organisation of musical life in Germany. It represents the interests of around 14 million musicians and enjoys the patronage of the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The organisation is composed of the Berlin-based association Deutscher Musikrat e.V. and the Bonn-based non-profit project company Deutscher Musikrat gemeinnützige Projektgesellschaft mbH, sponsor of the following projects: National Young Artists Concerts, German National Youth Jazz Orchestra, National Youth Orchestra of Germany, German Choir Competition, German Music Competition, German Orchestra Competition, German Music Information Centre, Conductors' Forum, Sponsorship Projects for Contemporary Music, 'Jugend jazzt' Competition, 'Jugend musiziert' Competition and PopCamp.






