Oldies 23/01/2020

ABBA To Re-release Landmark Concert As 3LP Set Half-speed Mastered By Miles Showell At Abbey Road Studios

New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Polar/UMe) By the time ABBA played London's Wembley Arena in November 1979, they had spent five years in the public spotlight - although it seems a short time now, they had lived several lives in that period. Comprising of writers Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, and the incomparable vocals of Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, ABBA shot to international fame by winning the Eurovision Song Contest in Brighton UK in 1974. From that moment on, they had moved through the glam'n'glitter of Arrival, the megastardom of ABBA - The Album and the gloss and embracing of disco of Voulez-Vous.

ABBA's concerts in London at the end of the '70s - the decade that they helped to shape musically - quickly became the stuff of legend. For a group that toured only a handful of times, these shows were a pinnacle, coming near the end of their touring life. Backstage they would have admirers such as Ian Dury, Joe Strummer ('Spanish Bombs' from the Clash's London Calling was said to be influenced by ABBA) and Jimmy Page dropping by to catch the hottest ticket in town. John Cleese was spotted in the auditorium.

The tour had opened in Edmonton, Canada in September 1979 and was to close in Dublin on November 15th. ABBA loved being in London (Frida wore an Arsenal FC shirt one night), fighting off winter chills to deliver some of the most exhilarating performances of their career. Coinciding with the release of their Greatest Hits Volume 2 album, this was high-octane ABBA, captured forever in the legendary pictures of the event with Frida and Agnetha appearing initially in Nordic outfits that referenced 'blue-tinged mountains and glittering waters' before all four emerged in their blue jumpsuits, singing as if their life depended upon it.

When ABBA took the stage, their experience and professionalism showed. Audiences and critics were astounded that ABBA could reproduce their studio sound live - and sometimes it swung even more. The backing musicians were Sweden's best and most experienced. Although principally promoting their recent Voulez-Vous album, the set covered highlights throughout their career and contained a rare performance of Agnetha's 'I'm Still Alive', unreleased on any album. It is now time to hear ABBA at the peak of their live performance again on ABBA - Live at Wembley Arena. The concert is now available on a 180gm beautiful triple vinyl, produced by Ludvig Andersson, and half-speed mastered by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios.

Pre-order ABBA - Live at Wembley Arena now: https://abba.lnk.to/LiveAtWembleyArena-3LPPR
3LP Track Listing:
LP1 - Side A
1. Gammal fäbodpsalm
2. Voulez-Vous
3. If It Wasn't For The Nights
4. As Good As New
5. Knowing Me, Knowing You
LP1 - Side B
1. Rock Me
2. Chiquitita
3. Money, Money, Money
4. I Have A dream
LP2 - Side A
1. Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)
2. SOS
3. Fernando
LP2 - Side B
1. The Name Of The Game
2. Eagle
3. Thank You For The Music
4. Why Did It Have To Be Me
LP3 - Side A
1. Intermezzo No. 1
2. I'm Still Alive
3. Summer Night City
4. Take A Chance On Me
LP3 - Side B
1. Does Your Mother Know
2. Hole in your soul
3. The Way Old Friends Do
4. Dancing Queen
5. Waterloo
ABBA · Live at Wembley Arena
Polar/UMe · Release Date: March 13, 2020






