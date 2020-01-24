Goo Goo Dolls Debut New Music Video For "Lost"



Following a sold-out 2018 twentieth anniversary tour in celebration of Dizzy Up The Girl, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have debuted a brand new music video for their song "Lost" today. Directed by Joelle Grace Taylor, the stunningly-filmed piece follows a person on their journey of self-discovery."The song reminds me that we all make mistakes and lose the plot of our own stories sometimes," says lead singer John Rzeznik. "We get distracted with the cheap, shiny, sights and sounds of a world in disarray but ultimately, we find where we need to be if we keep our eyes open for what really matters.""Lost" is taken from Goo Goo Dolls' brand new 12th studio album Miracle Pill [Warner Records], which arrived in Fall 2019. The record was described as "potentially the biggest Dolls album released to date [Planet Rock]", as well as one that "easily stands alongside the best of their career [PopMatters]." The engaging and timely album also features numerous other instant-classics such as the smash single "Miracle Pill", " Indestructible ", "Autumn Leaves", and the massive pop anthem " Fearless ", which was added to the LA Dodgers in-stadium playlist last season.With an upcoming February UK tour and more US dates on the horizon, the band is set to kick of 2020 with a bang.Formed in Buffalo, NY during 1986 by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, Goo Goo Dolls quietly broke records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 12 million records worldwide, the group garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations and seized a page in the history books by achieving 14 number one and Top 10 hits at Hot AC-"the most of any artist." As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for "Most Top 10 Singles." Among a string of hits, "Iris" clutched #1 on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and would be named "#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years." Thus far, A Boy Named Goo [1995] went double-platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl went quadruple-platinum, and Gutterflower [2002] and Let Love In [2006] both went gold as Something for the Rest of Us [2010] and Magnetic [2013] bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. 2016's Boxes attracted the praise of People and Huffington Post as Noisey, Consequence of Sound, and more featured them. Their music has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift to Leona Lewis. Among many accolades, John received the prestigious "Hal David Starlight Award" in 2008 as well.Following a sold-out 2018 twentieth anniversary tour in celebration of Dizzy Up The Girl, Goo Goo Dolls wrote and recorded their twelfth full-length album, Miracle Pill [Warner Records]-ignited by the first single and title track "Miracle Pill" and kicking off a bold and bright new era in the process. Miracle Pill arrived on September 13th, 2019 via Warner Records.



