The Jacks 'Remember You'; Los Angeles Rock 'N' Roll Band Readies For 2020 With Follow-Up EP Due March 6

*Tour dates may be subject to change. Please click here to visit The Jacks website for the most current tour information or paste into your web browser. New York, NY (Top40 Charts / EDGEOUT Records/UMe) The road may be long, but The Jacks take it in stride as they continue pursuing their rock 'n' roll dream by playing live every chance they get. From acoustic kickback sessions and clubs in their hometown Los Angeles, to festivals and touring nationally as a support act, Jonny Stanback (lead vocals/rhythm guitar), Tom Hunter (lead guitar, vocals), Scott Stone (bass guitar, vocals) and Josh Roossin (drums/percussion) are ready for the year ahead and the next stage, having spent "downtime" recording their second EP, Remember You (EDGEOUT Records/UMe), which will be available via all digital services on March 6. Preorder, pre-save and pre-add here.Remember You includes "Just A Little Bit," available as an instant grat track today on all digital services, HERE. The lyric video available HERE. That this song closes the EP serves as notice: The Jacks are simply revving up. "Just A Little Bit" opens with drums and bass joined by guitars and evokes out-on-the-open-road energy, shifting into high gear on the opening lyric, "I've been chasing something lately…" With nearly 500,000 streams, fans will recall an early version of "Just A Little Bit" earned the band its first signing offer (which they subsequently passed on so they could focus on songwriting), a decision that led to their deal with EDGEOUT Records, spearheaded by veteran music executive Tony Guanci, who signed an exclusive global deal with Universal Music Group/UMe."Just a Little Bit is one of the first songs we ever wrote together as a band. Although, we've released it before, we felt that recording never captured the energy and sound we wanted from this song. We are so excited we got to revamp an old classic of ours and put a new spin on it. We are hungry to grow and expand as a band and feel it is appropriate to start the new year with a song that's about wanting a little bit more." - THE JACKSWith multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Joe Chiccarelli (The Reconteurs, The White Stripes, My Morning Jacket, Minus The Bear, Frank Zappa, among many other rock greats) at the helm of The Jacks' second EP in less than a year, the band once again delivers original songs infused with their passion for guitar-driven, groove-propulsive rock 'n' roll that is sung with sassy grit ("Threw It All Away"), heartfelt angst ("We Were Only Young") and emotion (" Olivia "), or soaring anticipation (" The Only One "). On February 14, " Olivia " will be available as an instant grat track and lyric video.Stanback, Hunter, Stone and Roossin not only pour their heart and soul into everything they do, but they pour their experiences into further defining a sound that's all their own while harnessing the spirit of their influences (the British Invasion of the '60s and '70s, Southern Rock). Remember You, the follow-up to The Jacks, their self-titled debut EP released June 2019, will get road-tested by the time it releases. They played at the Boardner's By La Belle first Rocker Ball of 2020 earlier this month and will continue with dates throughout California and Arizona in February and March in advance of festival dates and a summer 2020 national tour.For The Jacks, the quartet zeroed in on five essentials from sold-out shows at iconic Los Angeles venues The Troubadour and Roxy, plus clubs and bars throughout the U.S. In 2019, including New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Houston, Phoenix, Denver, Washington, D.C., Little Rock, Ark., Lexington, Ky., and Columbus, Ohio, where they took the stage at Mapfre Stadium as part of the inaugural Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival along with Foo Fighters, The Cult, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, The Hives, The Struts, and many others. Featuring "Walk Away," "Who Are You," "Hello My Friend," "Understand," and "Are You Looking For Love?" The Jacks not only introduced the band to fans across the country but also went on to achieve more than 2 million streams.The Jacks formed in Los Angeles in the summer of 2016, united by a passion for rock 'n' roll. They started playing around Los Angeles and entered a local radio station's battle-of-the-bands competition in 2017, winning the grand prize of a recording contract. Instead, they respectfully passed on the prize and continued to tour and work on songs, eventually signing with EDGEOUT Records in 2018 and recording their first studio EP in 2019 with legendary producer Matt Wallace (Faith No More, Maroon 5, Blackberry Smoke) and GRAMMY®-winning engineer Andrew Scheps (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Adele) to mix and bring out group's natural exhilaration. Other highlights in 2019 include performances at the NFL pre-Super Bowl and NHL Winter Classic events. The Jacks' music was also chosen to be heard during the 2019 Stanley Cup playoff games' broadcasts, highlight reels, and commercial bumpers.UPCOMING 2020 TOUR DATES*REMEMBER YOU CREDITSAll songs written by Jonny Stanback, Tom Hunter, Scott Stone, Josh RoossinProduced and engineered by Joe ChiccarelliAssistant Engineer: Bill MimsMixed by Ken SluiterMastered by Brian Lucey at Magic GardenExecutive Producer: Tony GuanciABOUT EDGEOUT RECORDSEDGEOUT Records officially launched in December 2018 with a mission to find the world's next up-and-coming rock bands and artists, giving them access to a new STUDIO EDGE artist development program. Learn more in this Pollstar story about the label: www.pollstar.com/article/edgeout-records-new-rock-label-with-live-focus-launches-exclusive-136814*Tour dates may be subject to change. Please click here to visit The Jacks website for the most current tour information or paste into your web browser.



