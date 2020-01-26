Breaking Benjamin Releases New Album Aurora And Video For "Far Away"





LACEY STURM (ex-Flyleaf): "I love the mystical kind of lyrics that a thousand different people can sing and each person feels like it was written just for them and what they are going through. This is the magic of Breaking



SCOOTER WARD (Cold): "I'm very honored and blessed to be a part of such a beautiful song and project. Ben's writing has had a special place in our hearts for many years. Thankful to be a part of this."



ADAM GOTIER (ex-Three Days Grace): "Ben asked me to be a part of this record, and of course I said yes. We've been close friends for over 20 years, and Breaking



SPENCER CHAMBERLAIN (Underoath): Touring with Breaking



MICHAEL BARNES (RED): "I was honored to be a part of Breaking Ben's new acoustic record along side so many other amazing singers - can't wait to hear the whole thing!"



Breaking Benjamin's most recent release, EMBER debuted at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 and marked the multiplatinum band's fourth Top 5 debut on the Billboard Top 200, following 2015's #1 debut for Dark Before Dawn (Gold), 2009's Dear Agony (Platinum) at #4 and 2006's Phobia (Platinum) at #2. EMBER spun off two #1 hits at Active Rock New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The multi-platinum band BREAKING BENJAMIN released Aurora, a collection of reimagined versions of the band's biggest and most popular songs and one new song, " Far Away " featuring Scooter Ward from Cold, the video for which also released today and was directed by the band's longtime director/collaborator, Kyle Cogan. Aurora also includes special guests Lacey Sturm (ex-Flyleaf), Michael Barnes (RED) and Spencer Chamberlain (Underoath), to name a few. Speaking about Aurora, BREAKING BENJAMIN's founder/frontman, Ben Burnley, had this to say about the album, "Aurora is a collection of some of our fan's favorite songs as well as ours - we wanted to take songs that mean something important to them and re-imagine them with new life," and to their vast fanbase Burnley had this to say, "We hope Aurora brings you nostalgia from when you first felt something listening to our music, in a new way. Whether it was a tenebrous or a bright time in your life, we hope you look back at that point in your life and realize you made it through. Thank you for joining us on the road to Aurora, we have a long way to go."The full tracklisting is below but highlights include " Far Away ", " Dear Agony ", which recently celebrated its 10 year anniversary, as well as " So Cold " and "Red Cold River", both of which were #1 rock radio hits.Following their hugely successful North American 2019 tour with Chevelle and Dorothy, BREAKING BENJAMIN returned to the road last night, kicking off their highly anticipated co-headline arena tour with KORN which includes stops in Quebec (January 27), Montreal, (January 28), Columbus, Green Bay, Portland and more before wrapping March 1st. See Canadian dates below, and full tour itinerary HERE.AURORA TRACKLISTING:So Cold (Aurora Version)Failure featuring Michael Barnes of Red (Aurora Version)Far Away featuring Scooter Ward of ColdAngels Fall (Aurora Version)Red Cold River featuring Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath (Aurora Version)Tourniquet (Aurora Version)Dance with the Devil featuring Adam Gontier (Aurora Version)Never Again (Aurora Version)Torn In Two (Aurora Version)Dear Agony featuring Lacey Sturm (Aurora Version)Breaking Benjamin and Korn 2020 North American Co-Headline Arena Tour - Canadian Dates:January 27 - Quebec, QC (Videotron Centre)January 28 - Montreal, QC (Bell Centre)AURORA FEATURED ARTIST QUOTES:LACEY STURM (ex-Flyleaf): "I love the mystical kind of lyrics that a thousand different people can sing and each person feels like it was written just for them and what they are going through. This is the magic of Breaking Benjamin songs that I love. Ben asked me to sing on this acoustic version of Dear Agony at a time when singing the lyrics sliced through me in a deeply prophetic way. It was a revelatory and healing experience. I'm so thankful."SCOOTER WARD (Cold): "I'm very honored and blessed to be a part of such a beautiful song and project. Ben's writing has had a special place in our hearts for many years. Thankful to be a part of this."ADAM GOTIER (ex-Three Days Grace): "Ben asked me to be a part of this record, and of course I said yes. We've been close friends for over 20 years, and Breaking Benjamin has been a big influence on me over the years. I'm REALLY stoked that Ben and I have finally found a way to get our voices on a track together. Also, Dance With The Devil is one of my favorite songs by anyone. Ever."SPENCER CHAMBERLAIN (Underoath): Touring with Breaking Benjamin was not only one of my favorite tours we've done in years but we also left the tour with life long friends. Being asked to sing on "Red Cold River" was very flattering and a complete honor. I love these guys as musicians and as people, I'm honored to be a small part of there journey."MICHAEL BARNES (RED): "I was honored to be a part of Breaking Ben's new acoustic record along side so many other amazing singers - can't wait to hear the whole thing!"Breaking Benjamin's most recent release, EMBER debuted at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 and marked the multiplatinum band's fourth Top 5 debut on the Billboard Top 200, following 2015's #1 debut for Dark Before Dawn (Gold), 2009's Dear Agony (Platinum) at #4 and 2006's Phobia (Platinum) at #2. EMBER spun off two #1 hits at Active Rock Radio with "Red Cold River" and "Torn In Two" marking the band's 9th #1 song. EMBER adds to a healthy 7MM+ total album units sold for Breaking Benjamin, charting Top 10 across numerous countries worldwide and topping #1 charts across multiple genres, including Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Digital Albums. Breaking Benjamin boasts an impressive 6.8 billion combined audio/video streams worldwide with a social imprint of over 6.5MM, a testament to the band's global influence and loyal fan base. For more information, check out the band's website HERE.



