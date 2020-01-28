Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 28/01/2020

Lauren Alaina Announces "Getting Good" EP

Lauren Alaina Announces "Getting Good" EP

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country star Lauren Alaina appeared on NBC's TODAY Show this morning to perform her feel-good, live-in-the-moment reminder "Getting Good." While speaking with hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Jerry O'Connell, Lauren revealed an upcoming six-song Getting Good EP coming out March 6.
"I have been singing new songs on the road that aren't yet released," says Lauren, whose fervent fanbase eagerly awaits more music from the young star. "I'm working on my third album- it's not finished yet, but I decided the songs we're doing live, I'm going to put on an EP!"
Watch Lauren's "Getting Good" Performance on TODAY below!



Tonight, Lauren continues her sold-out run of headlining tour dates at New York City's famed Bowery Ballroom. Lauren's That Girl Was Me Tour with special guest Filmore opened with back-to-back sold-out nights at Nashville followed by sold-out shows in Indianapolis, Chicago, Pittsburgh and more. This weekend, the tour heads to Boston, Philadelphia, and Columbus (OH). Fans can expect to hear favorites including "Ladies in the '90s," "Doin' Fine," "Three," and "Road Less Traveled" in addition to the new music coming out on the Getting Good EP March 6.
For more information on Lauren and the That Girl Was Me Tour, visit www.LaurenAlainaOfficial.com.






Most read news of the week
Billie Eilish Directs Official Music Video For "Everything I Wanted"
Viewtopia Music Festival Has Partnered With Superfest Miami Live & The City Of Miami Gardens
Listen First: Calloway Circus Releases New Single "Gray"!
The Jacks 'Remember You'; Los Angeles Rock 'N' Roll Band Readies For 2020 With Follow-Up EP Due March 6
Goo Goo Dolls Debut New Music Video For "Lost"
Legendary Singer/Songwriter James Taylor To Release New Album American Standard On February 28, 2020
The Witcher (Music From The Netflix Original Series) By Composers Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli Available Everywhere Now
Iyla Announces New EP "Other Ways To Vent"
Final Round Of Performers Added To 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Lineup
Phish Announce Summer 2020 Tour
Doctor Who Just Made History By Casting Its First Black Doctor
Hailey Whitters Releases New Single "Janice At The Hotel Bar" From New Album The Dream Out February 28, 2020
2020 Grammy Awards: The Full List Of Winners
Jonas Brothers Announce Las Vegas Residency At Park MGM
Blue Landscapes III: Frontiers, Music From A Quieter Place Robert Thies & Damjan Krajacic




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0287049 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0060157775878906 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how