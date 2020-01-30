Jennifer Lopez 'Films Super Bowl Commercial' With Fiance Alex Rodriguez & DJ Khaled By Her Side





For more information or to book a stay at any of the Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos around the globe, visit hardrock.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ahead of its primetime premiere, Hard Rock International reveals an all-star celebrity line-up, featured in the Michael Bay production titled, "The Hype." The first Big Game commercial for both the brand and South Florida-based filmmaker, " The Hype " follows global superstar Jennifer Lopez on a thrilling pursuit through the world's first Guitar Hotel® at the newly expanded Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, encountering a few familiar faces along the way.Hard Rock International will debut its first Big Game commercial at the end of the first half of the event broadcast on February 2, 2020, which takes place at the state-of-the-art Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida."The Hard Rock brand has celebrated and archived iconography and memorabilia that is synonymous with the best of music and entertainment," expressed megastar Jennifer Lopez. "I hope this fun, action-packed spot filmed at The Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel & Casino will continue to add to that tradition."Hard Rock tapped filmmaker Michael Bay to create a highly visual, fast action commercial that will leave a lasting impression on audiences. Bay's repertoire - with film credits including, "Armageddon," the "Transformers" series, and " Bad Boys " - name recognition and deep roots in South Florida make him the ideal fit for this powerful collaboration.Joining Jennifer Lopez in the spot are GRAMMY Award winning artist and producer DJ Khaled, who just announced a residency with Hard Rock International; GRAMMY Award winner Pitbull; former Major League Baseball All-Star Alex Rodriguez; and singer-songwriter/actor Steven Van Zandt."The Big Game is a global sporting event that incorporates music and entertainment, two cornerstones of the Hard Rock brand," said Jim Allen, chairman and CEO of Hard Rock International. "As one of the most recognizable brands in the world, this is the perfect platform for Hard Rock to collaborate with immensely talented star power, including Michael Bay, one of the world's greatest producers and directors. We're confident that 'The Hype' will captivate millions of viewers."In conjunction with the spot, Hard Rock's "Live Like a Legend" $2 Million Giveaway will also be launching on hardrock.com. Details on how to enter will be announced in the upcoming days.Since the brand's inception in 1971, Hard Rock has been synonymous with music and entertainment, as evidenced by 35,000 live shows annually across the portfolio, celebrating contemporary, emerging and legendary artists worldwide. This is also displayed in Hard Rock's curated music memorabilia, which includes the world's most valuable collection of more than 83,000 music items and pop-culture artifacts. Along with unique memorabilia adorning the walls, every property offers stylish design, unparalleled service and a unique vibe. With 31 hotels and 12 casinos currently operating around the globe (and exploration of more than 17 property deals in the pipeline), in addition to 251 iconic Hard Rock Cafes, Hard Rock is recognized as a world-class entertainment and lifestyle brand, offering guests an immersive music experience relevant to all generations.For more information or to book a stay at any of the Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos around the globe, visit hardrock.com.



