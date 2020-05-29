Nicole Atkins' New Album Italian Ice Out Today - An Ode To The Wild Magic Of Summer On The Jersey Shore

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Nicole Atkins has released her new album today on Single Lock Records, a Muscle Shoals-recorded celebration of hometown summers on the Jersey Shore and the carefree sounds of the AM dial. At turns a French electro wonderland, an Asbury Park funhouse and a journey through her own lucid dreams, Atkins channels influences from symphonic pop to garage punk on an LP she's described as an "acid trip through my record collection." The results have garnered much pre-release praise:
"The best thing she's done so far." - Consequence of Sound
"Nicole Atkins is done playing it safe." - Rolling Stone
"Sultry...retro glamour." - Pitchfork
"It really evokes Nicole
Atkins' spirit. She is one of those people who is so inventive in everything she does." - NPR Music
"Atkins' big voice is a clear star." - Stereogum
For the Italian Ice sessions, Atkins gathered a group of her "best musical friends" at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio - who just so happen to be Jim Sclavunos and David
"Moose" Sherman of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The Dap-Kings' Binky Griptite and drummer McKenzie Smith (St. Vincent, Midlake) - along with Spooner Oldham and David
Hood of the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section. Co-produced by Nicole
and Ben Tanner (Alabama Shakes), Italian Icealso features special guests Britt Daniel, Seth Avett, John Paul White and Erin Rae, and songs co-written with Hamilton Leithauser, Daniel
and Carl Broemel.
Watch a short documentary clip on "The Making of Italian Ice" here: https://youtu.be/uo_qyjjzt6Q
Listen to Nicole
go "Giorgio Moroder in Asbury Park" (A.V. Club) on radio single "Domino
": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LzbEuGrskso
Nicole
will continue her Alone We're All Together weekly livestream series with a special album release party tomorrow night at 7PM ET. The series has featured a wide range of special guests thus far, including Leithauser, Lilly Hiatt and Shamir. This week's episode will feature Britt Daniel, Binky Griptite, Becca Mancari, Chris Isaak, Carl Broemel, Davey Horne, Dean Ween, JD McPherson, Puddles Pity Party and Rebekah Del Rio.
Watch Alone We're All Together here: https://smarturl.it/NatkinsFunhouse
ITALIAN ICE TRACKLIST
AM Gold
Mind Eraser
Domino
Forever
Captain
Never Going Home Again
St. Dymphna
Far From Home
A Road To Nowhere
These Old Roses
In The Splinters
Nicole
Atkins
Website www.nicoleatkins.com
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/nicoleatkins/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NicoleAtkinsOfficial/