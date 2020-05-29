The Vibrators Will Reissue The Remastered "Energize" Plus Bonus On July 17, 2020

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Legendary Punk Rock pioneers The Vibrators are ready to reissue their 2002 album "Energize". It has been remastered by Alan Douches (High on Fire, Mastodon, The Misfits, etc...) and includes the bonus track "Shake Some Action" (Flamin' Groovies), with liner notes by "Vive Le Rock's" Eugene Butcher.
Headed up by founding members Knox (Lead Vocals/Guitar) and John 'Eddie' Edwards (Drums) and joined by Robbie Tart (Bass), the album was produced by original bassist Pat Collier. Energize's greatest virtue isn't the fact that it's glorious business as usual, but the implausibility of that business still being glorious. But a couple of choruses of the pounding "New Brain" are all you need to hear before Energize re-energizes all your old enthusiasm, and the Vibrators' vibrations are as powerful as ever.
Knox looks back on the album and states, "I hadn't listened to any of this album for years, but I was shocked at how good the lyrics were and how on fire my guitar playing is. This album has lot's of great moments - so give it a spin!"
There are limited edition T-SHIRT/CD bundles (while supplies last), which can be ordered via The Vibrators store here: https://tinyurl.com/y76pncj4
Product Includes:
- One (1) The Vibrators - Energize (Remastered + Bonus Track) CD
- One (1) The Vibrators - Live in NYC CD
- One (1) The Vibrators - Shirt
- Exclusive Early Download of "New Brain - 2020 Remaster" Before Anyone Else
With a career lasting over forty years, original vocalist/guitarist Ian "Knox" Carnochan, bassist Pat Collier, guitarist John Ellis (Peter Gabriel) and drummer Eddie originally formed The Vibrators in February 1976, and their first gig was supporting The Stranglers
at Hornsey Art College in North London. They supported The Sex Pistols
at the 100 CLUB and were one of the bands playing at the now legendary 100 CLUB PUNK ROCK FESTIVAL.
Early in 1977 the band supported Iggy Pop
(with David
Bowie on keyboards) on a UK tour, and released the classic "Baby Baby
" single, followed by their first album "Pure Mania" on Epic Records which spent five weeks in the UK Top 75, peaking at number 49. A second single from the album - but a live version - "London Girls", came out in the summer of 1977, followed by "Automatic Lover" (March 1978), which not only reached number 35 in the charts but also got the band on TOP OF THE POPS.
"Energize" Tracklist:
1. X-Files
2. Your Love Is Fading Away
3. So Far Down
4. New Brain
5. Rock The Kids
6. 3/4 Angelina
7. Animals
8. 2night
9. Brand
New
10. General Purpose
11. Jukebox Light
12. Tears
Are Falling
13. Moonlight
14. I Knew It Must Be Love
15. Shine
16. No More
17. Shake Some Action BONUS
