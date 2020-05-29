The Vibrators Will Reissue The Remastered "Energize" Plus Bonus On July 17, 2020





Headed up by founding members Knox (Lead Vocals/Guitar) and John 'Eddie' Edwards (Drums) and joined by Robbie Tart (Bass), the album was produced by original bassist Pat Collier. Energize's greatest virtue isn't the fact that it's glorious business as usual, but the implausibility of that business still being glorious. But a couple of choruses of the pounding "New Brain" are all you need to hear before Energize re-energizes all your old enthusiasm, and the Vibrators' vibrations are as powerful as ever.



Knox looks back on the album and states, "I hadn't listened to any of this album for years, but I was shocked at how good the lyrics were and how on fire my guitar playing is. This album has lot's of great moments - so give it a spin!"



There are limited edition T-SHIRT/CD bundles (while supplies last), which can be ordered via The Vibrators store here: https://tinyurl.com/y76pncj4



Product Includes:

- One (1) The Vibrators - Energize (Remastered + Bonus Track) CD

- One (1) The Vibrators - Live in NYC CD

- One (1) The Vibrators - Shirt

- Exclusive Early Download of "New Brain - 2020 Remaster" Before Anyone Else



With a career lasting over forty years, original vocalist/guitarist Ian "Knox" Carnochan, bassist Pat Collier, guitarist John Ellis (Peter Gabriel) and drummer Eddie originally formed The Vibrators in February 1976, and their first gig was supporting The



Early in 1977 the band supported



"Energize" Tracklist:



1. X-Files

2. Your Love Is Fading Away

3. So Far Down

4. New Brain

5. Rock The Kids

6. 3/4 Angelina

7. Animals

8. 2night

9.

10. General Purpose

11. Jukebox Light

12.

13. Moonlight

14. I Knew It Must Be Love

15. Shine

16. No More

17. Shake Some Action BONUS





FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT:

www.thevibrators.com

