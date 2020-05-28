Vagabond Spectre Releases New Album 'Bipolar'



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Release Date: 28/05/20 / Genre: Indie/Rock/PopProduced/mixed: Joe Chiccarelli, mastered at The Lodge, N.Y. by Emily Lazar. Vagabond Specter was founded in 2015 and consists of four members.The band has previously released one LP in 2016 and one EP in 2017.Have played over 100 gigs, including big festivals and opening act for Garbage.It all started when in 2014 Pablo googled for a music producer to help him transform his music ideas into an album, and he found Yuriy. Their meeting quickly transformed into a fruitful friendship. Besides being an amazing sound engineer & producer, Yuriy made a huge input as a music co-author, he also played guitars and keyboards on the album, experimenting with tons of digital and analog synthesizes. In 2015 they finished their first full-length album, 'Mirrors', and later they found Alex and Egor, professional musicians, who felt in love with the album's sound and were happy to join the band. This is how the Vagabond Specter was born.Since then the band has also released one more EP in 2017 and has played over 100 gigs, including big festivals and an opening act for the legendary Garbage band.In the summer of 2018, the band engaged Joe Chiccarelli, a multiple Grammy Award-winning producer and engineer (White Stripes, Morrissey, The Strokes, Spoon, Shins among others) to co-produce and mix their second full-length album, named Bipolar. They locked themself in a picturesque studio La Fabrique, located in Provence, France. The fact that Radiohead, Foals, Morrissey also recorded in this studio inspired the band a lot and probably made some influence on the album's sound.In the summer of 2018 multiple Grammy Award winning producer and engineer Joe Chiccarelli (White Stripes, Morrissey, The Strokes, Spoon, Shins among others, https://bit.ly/2zvnUvP) have produced and mixed a new, yet unreleased album by Vagabond Specter.The album was recorded in a picturesque studio La Fabrique, located in Provence, France. This, Joe Chiccarelli's expertise and the fact that Radiohead, Foals and Morrissey previously recorded in this studio probably also made its influence on the album's sound.https://open.spotify.com/artist/1murHfJp1eNKoao31Fze32facebook.com/vagabondspecterinstagram.com/vagabond_specteryoutube.com/channel/UCfbOYeBYko4kKPdFp1T4ITg



