Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 02/06/2020

Vagabond Spectre Releases New Album 'Bipolar'

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Release Date: 28/05/20 / Genre: Indie/Rock/Pop
Produced/mixed: Joe Chiccarelli, mastered at The Lodge, N.Y. by Emily Lazar.

Vagabond Specter was founded in 2015 and consists of four members.
The band has previously released one LP in 2016 and one EP in 2017.
Have played over 100 gigs, including big festivals and opening act for Garbage.

It all started when in 2014 Pablo googled for a music producer to help him transform his music ideas into an album, and he found Yuriy. Their meeting quickly transformed into a fruitful friendship. Besides being an amazing sound engineer & producer, Yuriy made a huge input as a music co-author, he also played guitars and keyboards on the album, experimenting with tons of digital and analog synthesizes. In 2015 they finished their first full-length album, 'Mirrors', and later they found Alex and Egor, professional musicians, who felt in love with the album's sound and were happy to join the band. This is how the Vagabond Specter was born.

Since then the band has also released one more EP in 2017 and has played over 100 gigs, including big festivals and an opening act for the legendary Garbage band.

In the summer of 2018, the band engaged Joe Chiccarelli, a multiple Grammy Award-winning producer and engineer (White Stripes, Morrissey, The Strokes, Spoon, Shins among others) to co-produce and mix their second full-length album, named Bipolar. They locked themself in a picturesque studio La Fabrique, located in Provence, France. The fact that Radiohead, Foals, Morrissey also recorded in this studio inspired the band a lot and probably made some influence on the album's sound.

In the summer of 2018 multiple Grammy Award winning producer and engineer Joe Chiccarelli (White Stripes, Morrissey, The Strokes, Spoon, Shins among others, https://bit.ly/2zvnUvP) have produced and mixed a new, yet unreleased album by Vagabond Specter.

The album was recorded in a picturesque studio La Fabrique, located in Provence, France. This, Joe Chiccarelli's expertise and the fact that Radiohead, Foals and Morrissey previously recorded in this studio probably also made its influence on the album's sound.
https://open.spotify.com/artist/1murHfJp1eNKoao31Fze32
facebook.com/vagabondspecter
instagram.com/vagabond_specter
youtube.com/channel/UCfbOYeBYko4kKPdFp1T4ITg






Most read news of the week
Faith & Scars Releases Creative, DIY Official Music Video For "Never The Same"
Rap Musician HeidiBe Drops New Music Video For Dedicated Social Media Fanbase - Popular Single 'Laughing At You' Hits 86,000 Total-Streams Milestone
Jacob Collier Makes Late-Night TV Debut On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Pushes The Limits Of At-Home Performance
Lady Gaga & Blackpink Releases 'Sour Candy'
Dazzling New Release In Unique Collaboration Between Disney Music Group & Decca, Disney Goes Classical
Rihanna's Demo Of Selena Gomez's 'Same Old Love' Leaked!
The Snowbunny Empire Releases Newest Music Video To Pair With Latest Rap Single: 'Healthy To Smile'
James Blunt With Jason Mraz Australia & New Zealand Tour Cancelled
Nicole Atkins' New Album Italian Ice Out Today - An Ode To The Wild Magic Of Summer On The Jersey Shore




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0230081 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0056672096252441 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how