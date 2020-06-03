Goo Goo Dolls Debut New Live Video For 'Fearless'





Last month,



Miracle Pill officially arrived in New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have released a brand new live video for their uplifting new single, "Fearless." The performance was filmed at the historic Kalamazoo State Theatre in Kalamazoo, MI during the band's fall 2019 headlining tour in support of their 12th studio album Miracle Pill (Warner Records).Last month, Goo Goo Dolls released a comic-book-inspired lyric video for "Fearless," directed and produced by Michael Perlmutter. The video is an inspiring, heartfelt celebration of life's everyday heroes and can be viewed now. Recently, the band also released a live performance of " Fearless " in association with Global Citizen for their "Together At Home" Series in an effort to spread awareness and raise funds for the World Health Organization to help end the coronavirus.Miracle Pill officially arrived in September 2019 via Warner Records. The album was described as "potentially the biggest Dolls album released to date [Planet Rock]", as well as one that "easily stands alongside the best of their career [PopMatters]." In addition to "Lost," the engaging and timely album also features numerous other instant-classics such as the smash single "Miracle Pill" and the stirring slow-burn "Autumn Leaves."



