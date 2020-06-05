J. Laser Announces Debut EP





The most recent track to be revealed from the upcoming EP was 'Orpheus' and its accompanying psychedelic video, made using new AI technology and providing a fascinating glimpse into the world of this multi-faceted artist. Expertly fusing modern electronic production and sonic manipulation techniques with classic pop song writing, J. Laser approaches making music conceptually, holistically and spiritually, as he explains;

"My goal was to create a continuous bath of psychedelic sound, some of it ethereal and pleasant and other moments dark and foreboding, just like the many states of the mind. While recording, I looked for sounds that would transport me to altered states and fantasy realms as my starting point for each track. Lyrically I wanted to mirror the philosophical and spiritual ideas I was studying. This EP was ignited by a deep dive into esoteric and arcane spirituality along with a new metaphysical belief in the transformative power of sound."



In keeping with this, the EP's artwork features an ancient symbol of a sword from antiquity, which represents alignment of the body and mind, something J. Laser was striving for throughout the making of this EP, focusing on sounds that synchronize the psyche.



The first in a series of EPs due for release this year, the self-titled EP is the sound of an artist relishing the freedom of working alone, collating and refining years of inspiration and ideas into a body of work that manages to be intellectually challenging whilst showcasing J. Laser's innate pop sensibility.



The track list for the 'J. Laser' EP:

Orpheus

Waves & Blades

Sunshine

Blood Moon

Saturn's Return. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 'J. Laser' is the self-titled debut EP from Los Angeles based J. Laser, the moniker of multi-talented composer, producer and musician Jordan Lawlor, previously of M83. The five track collection is set for release on June 26th and features the irresistible 'Sunshine', which has been fast garnering global support from BBC Radio 1's Indie show, Buzzbands LA, Spotify and Clash, to name a few as well as topping Submithub's chart. A music video for initial single 'Waves & Blades,' was created by lauded Japanese director Yoshi Sodeoka (Tame Impala, Yeasayer). Two unreleased tracks entitled "Blood Moon" and "Saturn's Return" will be included on forthcoming EP.The most recent track to be revealed from the upcoming EP was 'Orpheus' and its accompanying psychedelic video, made using new AI technology and providing a fascinating glimpse into the world of this multi-faceted artist. Expertly fusing modern electronic production and sonic manipulation techniques with classic pop song writing, J. Laser approaches making music conceptually, holistically and spiritually, as he explains;"My goal was to create a continuous bath of psychedelic sound, some of it ethereal and pleasant and other moments dark and foreboding, just like the many states of the mind. While recording, I looked for sounds that would transport me to altered states and fantasy realms as my starting point for each track. Lyrically I wanted to mirror the philosophical and spiritual ideas I was studying. This EP was ignited by a deep dive into esoteric and arcane spirituality along with a new metaphysical belief in the transformative power of sound."In keeping with this, the EP's artwork features an ancient symbol of a sword from antiquity, which represents alignment of the body and mind, something J. Laser was striving for throughout the making of this EP, focusing on sounds that synchronize the psyche.The first in a series of EPs due for release this year, the self-titled EP is the sound of an artist relishing the freedom of working alone, collating and refining years of inspiration and ideas into a body of work that manages to be intellectually challenging whilst showcasing J. Laser's innate pop sensibility.The track list for the 'J. Laser' EP:OrpheusWaves & BladesSunshineBlood MoonSaturn's Return.



