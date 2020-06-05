Swervnation Announces New Album Born Broke 2 With A Major Feature From Lil B Basedgod





Shop: https://shop.swervnation.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Swervnation debut album "Born Broke" already is receiving streams in many of the top U.S. cities and International. Producer Dreadrock helps bring out the original hip hop vibe, paying homage to the many of the major artist styles with its sing-along lyrics and references to the Hip Hop generation.Swervnation is a record label based on Chicago westside created by its very artist Dreadrock that decided to launch it on April 22, 2019, to support his dream and to help artist like himself to have a voice and an outlet through a musical career. Tamille Baker, who currently holds an MBA and a Master's in Education, has joined in partnership with Swervnation, as she has vocalized her support for social projects in Chicago and believes in the cause of this new company.It makes sense to release Born Broke 2 with producer Dreadrock aka James Samuels being from Chicago, in the midst of pandemic and worry around us, we need a fresh voice, and a new swerv to some positive changes. The album has features that keeps your head rocking.Few albums (or groups) have been met with such a warm reception internationally. After dropping two projects and 5 music videos and several concert venues the first year, Dreadrock is ready to take Swerving to a new level.Swervnation: https://swervnation.com/Dreadrock: https://dreadrock.swervnation.com/ ;Shop: https://shop.swervnation.com/



