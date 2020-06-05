Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 05/06/2020

Electro/Synthwave Act Giant Monsters On The Horizon Unleash New Studio Album - Live From Night City

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) St. Louis electronic/synthwave band GIANT MONSTERS ON THE HORIZON have released their new studio album, Live From Night City.

Social disparity, the need to connect on a greater than superficial level, tasting oblivion. We as a society seem to have merged with the mechanical as a form of statement, or as a need to find an added ability to get something we didn't have access to before.

Is that, however, transcendence? That's what we'd like to know. And these songs ponder such nature.

"When writing this album, we were dealing with isolation, depression, illness, and other struggles. You will see those themes and attempts to overcome them in a lot of the songs throughout. We tried to wrap it all up into a tight little package of stories you might see in fictitious Night City, which could represent any city really." - GIANT MONSTERS ON THE HORIZON

GIANT MONSTERS ON THE HORIZON exemplifies all of the pitch-black goodness that makes the retro-futurist movement so interesting. Armed with shimmering synths, vocoders, and ambitions as robust as their beats, Vincent Saletto and Madison Olivia Davis create an amalgam of Wax Trax!-ish darkwave/Electro/EBM that pulsates and permeates the night.

The duo have worked or performed with the likes of Assemblage 23, Covenant, GosT, Dance with the Dead, Youth Code, I Ya Toyah, Cellmod, and Angelspit and count 6 major releases so far. New media projects, film scores, albums, and singles are always on the horizon.






