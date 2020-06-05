Psycle Releases Lyric Video For Single "Last Chance For The Saints"; New Album Kill The Machine Out June 12, 2020!



Psycle - "ChangingTide" Official Lyric Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MgDca01AZ8Y New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Psycle has released their lyric video for their third single "Last Chance for the Saints." The band will release their new album titled Kill the Machine via The Label Group/INgrooves on June 12, 2020.Please get in touch if you would like to interview the band or review the record."With our 3rd single "Last Chance for the Saints", we wanted to have a song that showcased our influences and encompassed the sound of the band as a whole. This song deals with the damage that has been caused by the opioid epidemic in our country and how others continue to make money off of this damage. Addiction is something that has touched so many of us in so many ways. This song hopefully takes a stance against the destruction of so many of those we love" says Seth Salois.Solid, Hard Driven, Melodic, and Strong are just a few words to describe the music of Psycle. This 4 piece consisting of Front man/Guitarist Seth Salois, Drummer Jay Spyne, Bass player/Vocalist Mike Kaz and Lead Guitarist Joe Nicolazzo are ready for whatever is thrown their way. Joining forces in 2016 Psycle has continued to work on one major thing...writing a better song than the last. Psycle released their EP Surfaces in September 2017 and received amazing reviews, winning 3 awards at the Stone Chrome Radio Awards show for Breakout Band, Vocalist of the Year and Drummer of the Year. Psycle was the only unsigned act to even be nominated. The band continued to push their most recent single "Face the Fire" to #1 status on Radio Vegas Rocks for several weeks and even had a second single "The Road I'm On" come in at #2 at the same time. With the success of Surfaces, Psycle began writing their follow up and have been working for the past year and a half crafting each song for its anticipated release. The guys were able to play several amazing shows opening for Bobaflex, Prospect Hill and playing the main stage at the East Providence Heritage Festival. Psycle has just finished recording their full length follow up album titled Kill the Machine with producer Chris Piquette at No Boundaries Studios.Psycle-Kill the Machine (Official Lyric Video): https://youtu.be/BNDLTUCk_bAPsycle - "ChangingTide" Official Lyric Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MgDca01AZ8Y



